The air was once filled with the melodious songs of flitting and flirting finches. Now things are eerily quiet outside. My once affable, daffy yet lovable, sunflowers hang their round, browned heads. The perinneals lay sleeping, in their blanket of soil, tucked in their winter bed. My annuals—once popping with color—are gone. Even the grass has sallowed.
Thank you, birds and blooms, for the sweet memories. You have been my delight.
But, oh the oak trees, they remain. That’s what they do. In fact, we have grown old together.
Of course they have lost their outward adornment. Nonetheless, they bravely stand tall. If I did not know better, I would think they were dying. In truth, they shed their leaves for survival. They rid themselves of the superfluous — for a time — to nurture their inner life.
The oaks are like the Christian in this way: “Even though on the outside it often looks like things are falling apart on us, on the inside, where God is making new life, not a day goes by without his unfolding grace.” (2 Cor. 4:16 MSG).
By the time you read these words, Thanksgiving Day will have already passed. Amongst the fun, food, and fellowship, no doubt some angst slipped in. We, ourselves, most likely caused some of it, but not all.
There were slipups and mishaps, of this I am sure. Some toes were probably stepped on. For others, a little heart ache crept in. The lonely got lost in a crowd. Complete heart-break hit others full on, and they hid behind a smile.
Here is good news: Jesus gives beauty for ashes and blessings for mourning. He gives gladness in exchange for the garments of heaviness which can cloak our world in clouds.
He makes us to be as the oak trees, so when we are battered about, we won’t lose ground. We will recover from what we have lost in a season. He will plant us, like tender shoots, with His own hands. And we will grow. We will be strengthened to stir up the gift of life that is within us, and it will flow from the tip of our toes to the tip of our reach. We can grow deeper and broader and taller than ever before.
For permanence, for identification, for comfort, for beauty. For His splendor.
“The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is upon Me, for the Lord has anointed Me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent Me to comfort the broken-hearted and to proclaim that captives will be released and prisoners will be freed. To all who mourn in Israel, He will give a crown of beauty for ashes, a joyous blessing instead of mourning, festive praise instead of despair. In their righteousness, they will be like great oaks that the Lord has planted for His own glory. Instead of shame and dishonor, you will enjoy a double share of honor. You will possess a double portion of prosperity in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours.” (Isa. 61:1,3, 7)