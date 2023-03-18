A few days ago, I visited the Bellefonte Memorial Gardens to attend a simple graveside service. Upon arrival, I could not help but admire the gorgeous trees that were in bloom. The cemetery was beautiful, in spite of the occasion, and in spite of the cold, and in spite of the blustery wind that blew. It all reminded me that God is a masterful gardener.
“The LORD God planted a garden toward the east, in Eden; and there He placed the man whom He had formed.” (Gen. 2:8)
In the Garden of Eden, all of creation lived in perfect harmony, for everything that God created was dependent on that which He created before it. Flesh did not eat flesh. The provisions were bounteous, and were filled with all manner of sensory delights. It was there that God walked with Adam and Eve in the cool of the day.
But it was also the place where sin’s serpent first slithered. And, we are told Christ would bruise its head. It was in Eden we first learned of death.
Gardens are places of historical significance, and have many symbolic meanings as well. They are places of gladness and song. They represent provision. They are used metaphorically to describe the divinely cultivated soul.
In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus implored His disciples, “My soul is deeply grieved, to the point of death; remain here and keep watch with Me.” They didn’t. They slept. Woefully, the one who did come to His side betrayed Him with a kiss. This garden was a place of abandonment. Christ surrendered all to God’s will there, while the disciples ran and hid.
The Garden Tomb was where He was buried. It was meant to hold the corpse of “Jesus, whom you crucified.” Instead, like the garden that surrounded it, it sprung forth with new life. “Christ is the first of a great harvest of all who have died.” The flat head of sin’s serpent was crushed.
That night, as I was pondering the simple service held in the cold, but beautiful, Memorial Gardens, a passage of scripture came to my mind. In it, it seemed to me, God unveiled what took place in the unseen world, at Gethsemane.
“Unfailing love and truth have met together. Righteousness and peace have kissed! Truth springs up from the earth and righteousness smiles down from heaven. The LORD pours down his blessings.”
Because His blessings rain down on us, those we lay to rest shall come forth again, “..as the earth bursts with spring wildflowers,and as a garden cascades with blossoms..”. (Isa.61.10 MSG). “For we have been planted together in the likeness of His death, so we shall be also in the likeness of His resurrection.” (See Rom. 6:5 KJV)
The grave for the Christian is like the bitter winter’s garden. Though it appears to be barren, it is pregnant with new life.
Thanks be to the tender Gardener, and Jesus Christ our Lord. “Known unto God are all His works from the beginning of the world.” (Acts 15:18)