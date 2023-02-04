January is the month we pay homage to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was a tireless advocate for the advancement of civil rights for people of color.
During the time when laws were in place that limited where people of color could walk, talk, eat and drink, King led the movement that led to their repeal. When various barriers restricted the employment of those with dark skin to low-paid positions and their education and medical care to inferior institutions, King promoted the activism that exposed the inequality and broke them down.
Later in his life, his advocacy expanded to include the plight of all people who lived in poverty or who were otherwise oppressed.
King’s “I have a Dream” speech encapsulated his vision of peace, justice and racial equality. This renown speech was heard around the world. Interestingly enough, King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, which was the same city where Tyre Nichols was killed. But dreams given by God don’t die. The pursuit of peace, justice and racial equality lives on.
“Look, here comes the hero of those dreams! Let’s kill him and throw him into a pit…. Then we’ll see what happens to those dreams.” (Gen. 37:19-20).
These words were spoken about Joseph, who had dreams that he would rise above his brothers. His brothers thought they could kill the dream by killing the dreamer. They were wrong. His dreams lived on.
Joseph was assaulted by his brothers. He subsequently was enslaved and wrongly imprisoned. Yet, by way of it all, and by helping another to understand his own dream, he rose to save the nation of Egypt and his own Hebrew family, including his brothers. Centuries later, the Messiah was born through his family’s bloodline.
Perhaps God gave him the dreams to sustain him during the hard times.
In honor of Dr. King, and in observance of Black History month, we must ponder the similarities and differences of two extraordinary events that occurred during the month of January, only days apart. One exemplifies the progress we have made, and the good that can be accomplished when we all work together. The other reveals that much work needs to be done.
Damar Hamlin, was in the prime of his fitness, playing in a top-level, high-paying league, in a game that he loved, with the eyes of the world upon him. He collapsed from cardiac arrest and nearly died. He received the best of medical care, which was rendered expediently, compassionately and with great efficacy. There were millions who urgently and hopefully prayed that this young man would survive.
And survive he did, but he still has a long way to go. Through all of this, his desire to serve the underprivileged hasn’t been arrested. His dream was enlarged, as was his heart.
I was one of the millions who earnestly prayed for Damar and his family. I stand with those that celebrate his healing and I look forward to watching God use him in big ways. Oddly enough, I feel somehow connected, as though our paths have crossed. The life of a 24-year-old black athlete from a borough of Pittsburgh, has touched the life of a 61-year-old white female from Appalachia. And we’ve never met. That’s what empathy and a unity of purpose can do. We are all in this gift of life together, for good.
Tyre Nichols, on the other hand, led a simple, more private life, like most of us do. He was driving home at the end of the day to be with his family. He was dragged from his car and brutally, fatally assaulted by those with authority, in the dark of the night. Tyre was inflicted with unspeakable violence by his brothers. They literally kicked him to the curb with indifference. They assaulted his character, too. Because they beat him, he suffered cardiac arrest, as well as multiple, various traumas. The medics called to the scene seemed lethargic and slow to offer even minimal care. One stayed in the van. The false belief that truth can be hidden in the tight grip of solidarity seemed to be shared by those who were there.
If my life and Tyre’s had intersected, I believe we would have been friends. I would have been drawn to his free spirit. He loved the sunsets in particular, and I would have enjoyed how he photographed them, for I have a love of the sky, too. And though I haven’t really skateboarded, I can identify with the thrill. I once rode jet skis and motorcycles, so I know what it feels like to fly. Besides, his mother taught him to love people, unless they prove that you shouldn’t. So he would not have judged me, and would have welcomed me into his life.
His mother — the personification of strength, mercy, compassion and grace — has said that she believes her son was sent on a mission by God, and her son has now returned to the One who called him. Call it a dream, perhaps perception, or better yet, call it the spiritual gift of knowledge. It matters not. What matters is this: God’s great purpose in all of this will not die. I join the throngs of those praying to see the goodness of God pour forth, and conquer this disgusting evil. We pray Tyre’s loved ones be comforted, and that they, too, will heal from the trauma unjustly inflicted upon them.
Langston Hughes wrote in his poem “‘Let America be America Again:”
Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed — Let it be that great strong land of loveWhere never kings connive nor tyrants scheme That any man be crushed by one above.
In the final book of God’s Holy Word, where Christ is revealed enthroned, …where people of all nations and tribes surround Him, … where all tongues sing Him praise, we are told:
“He who overcomes shall inherit all things, and I will be his God and he shall be My son.” (Rev.21:7).
We shall over come. We shall overcome. Let this be the cry of all of us, from those that have endured injustice and still bear the scars, to those that see it, oppose it, and want to change it by the active, persuasive, good force of their lives. Together, we shall overcome.
“Joseph said unto them…, You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.” (Gen. 50:20 NIV).