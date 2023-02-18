It was a very exciting game played by two super talented and well-coached teams. I watched every minute of it and cheered my team on. But now, the Super Bowl is over. The analysts have scrutinized the plays in every conceivable way, in hopes of developing winning strategies. The fans of both teams have settled their scores. Litter has been picked up by the tons, and the confetti has been swept to the trash bin. (Nothing represents the superfluous, superficial and the temporal quite like confetti. It’s in a league of its own.)
The victors can now bask in their victory, but only for a short time. They, along with everyone else in the NFL, must get to work with hopes of climbing the mountain once more.
Straight away, the public and players have moved on to the next big event.
All that is left to do is measure the effect of the millions of dollars of Super Bowl advertising, which continues to have ripple effects.
It was a match-up of products versus people, products verses real solutions and consumption verses the infinite supply. In true underdog fashion, the “Jesus Gets Us” campaign turned the advertising world upside down.
In a league composed of 32 franchises, collectively valued at nearly $147 billion, (and are so exclusive that only a few could even consider becoming a part of, and fewer still could become an owner) the ads made a play for us all. They let the disenfranchised know they belonged. And they showed the world what Christ’s love and compassion really looks like. The “us” versus “them” mentality was cast down.
The following quotes are from the website, hegetsus.com. It’s a great website, so when you have time, check it out.
“The more ideologically defensive we become, the more we are willing to sacrifice things like kindness, patience, and the respect and dignity of others for the sake of victory — the righteous ends justifying the dehumanizing means. And it’s tearing us apart. We experience it in politics, in the workplace, in schools, and even in churches. And at the heart of the conflicts is a fundamental disagreement about what it means to be good.”
“Many have relegated Jesus from the world’s greatest love story to just another tactic used to intensify our deep cultural divisions.”
“Throughout our shared history, Jesus has represented the ultimate good that humankind is capable of aspiring to.”
God doesn’t call us to be superheroes, but people who bear an uncommon grace. So be kind and hospitable to those you disagree with. God’s grace will grow as you use it. It’s a game changer.