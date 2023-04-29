“Your sandals shall be iron and bronze; As your days, so shall your strength be.” (Deut. 33:25)
These words were among the last spoken by Moses, God’s messenger, to bless the tribe of Asher. The kinsmen were being sent out as soldiers to take their share of the Promised Land. The words would assure them they would have firm footing as they trek through the hazards ahead.
This same promise applies to us. God never sets us on our life’s journey without equipping us for the way. If our paths are to be rocky, divine accoutrements will provide the protection and strength we need. As we faithfully continue on the course He has set before us, we have the promise His power, working in us, will increase as the years go by.
I’ve long felt this verse would be a beautiful blessing to bestow upon an infant at their baby dedication. I can even envision the words sweetly inscribed on a bronzed baby boot. Yet, God’s Word is eternal, to all who are His, no matter what stage of life one may be in. In fact, I write this as I contemplate the life of my 100-year-old friend.
It is a comfort to me to know no child of God can outlive this promise. My friend is secure in His strength, no matter the path she now must tread.
A few days ago we visited. God gave her the vigor to look into my eyes and smile, and the strength to reach out her hand and place it on mine. It took her effort to give this gift to me, and it was the very thing that I yearned for. Our hands intertwined, instinctively. We sat quietly together, holding hands.
Time can weaken the body, but the inner being, and the love it holds, is strengthened. Day by day. God only does wondrous things.
One day, she will behold Him face-to-face, and, as Charles Haddon Spurgeon has said, she will “bear the beatific vision.” She will withstand the pure white radiance of the Most High, and she will live. She will rise immortal, bestowed with many crowns, on and for, the everlasting day.
Thanks be to Jesus, our paths have been crossed.
Written to honor my neighbor and friend, Mrs. June Young.