One night last week, while in my warm jammies and robe, I lay nestled under a blanket outside. Because the crescent moon would not be outshining the meteor shower that night, I would have my best chance of catching a few falling stars.
It took some time, but that was all right. The crisp air actually felt nice on my face. The rest of me, as the saying goes, was snug as a bug in a rug. So I comfortably stared into the night sky and pondered the glorious creation.
The more I peered into the vastness of space, the more points of light came into my view. It reminded me of God’s Word and His ways, and the revelation that comes, when I steady my gaze to behold Him. The illumination He sends makes the darkness more discernible, too.
This meteor shower occurs every October. It was formed by debris from Haley’s Comet, which visits us every 76 years, after it completes an orbit of 10 billion miles. It actually had its genesis in Genesis, when God placed the lights in the sky. He set the heavenly bodies in motion, and so they continue, until He bids them to cease.
I saw two meteors falling last night, with their long tails flaming behind them. Evidence of the creative, ordered work of His hands was on full display, and I was thrilled to witness it from my own back yard.
Of course, this celestial performance wasn’t a private showing. God’s omnipotence and divine nature were on display for all the world to see. Just as they always are, night after night, day after day.
There is no place on earth, nor is there a language spoken, where heaven’s message isn’t proclaimed — unobtrusive and silent as it may be. We have no excuses. (Rom. 1:20) We just need to stop and look up.
“The heavens keep telling the wonders of God, and the skies declare what He has done. Each day informs the following day; each night announces to the next. They don’t speak a word, and there is never the sound of a voice. Yet their message reaches all the earth, and it travels around the world.” (Psalm 19:1-4)