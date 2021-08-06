I can still see her beside me as I worked in the yard. When I moved to other areas that needed my attention, she came along, too. We were together and enjoying the springlike day.
I can still see her as she pranced through the gate with her bent tail held high. She and Hamilton, our other rescue, were headed out toward the woods. I called for them to return. Nicole hesitated for a brief moment, as if to muster her courage —whether to stay or to go I do not know. Then she ran on. She never looked back. It was the last time I saw my sweet Nicole —the rescue who rescued me.
Abba Father, it hurts. So I pour out my heart to You.
Twice, in Your Book of Beginnings, You tell us that we were made in your image. And each time that You did, You told us to watch over Your creation. We reflect Your image when we care for those things that You care about.
“Let us make human beings in our image, make them reflecting our nature So they can be responsible for the fish in the sea, the birds in the air, the cattle, And, yes, Earth itself, and every animal that moves on the face of Earth.”
“God created human beings; he created them godlike, Reflecting God’s nature. He created them male and female. God blessed them: “Prosper! Reproduce! Fill Earth! Take charge! Be responsible for fish in the sea and birds in the air, for every living thing that moves on the face of Earth.” (Gen. 1:26-28 MSG)
Yet, our relationship with the creation is symbiotic; it provides for our well being, too. Nicole was perfect for us. She did for us all that You created her to do.
You subjected the creation to the curse because of the sin of man. And though it suffers through no fault of its own, it remains our ally and friend. Your Word tells us it shares in our hope. I share my hope for it too!
“Against its will, all creation was subjected to God’s curse. But with eager hope, the creation looks forward to the day when it will join God’s children in glorious freedom from death and decay. For we know that all creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time.” (Rom. 8:20-22 NLT)
Dear God, You placed us here as the rightful stewards of Your creation. Not a mountain, nor a jot, belongs to Satan. The creation belongs to You! So please tell me the pain that I feel is of the new birth and not of total destruction. I know that You know how I feel!
You made the animals on the sixth day. Their successive creation is also ascribed to You:
“You take away their spirit, they expire And return to their dust. You send forth Your Spirit, they are created; And You renew the face of the ground.” (Ps. 104:30 NASB1995)
Like us, they all came from dust, and all will return to dust, too. Yet I ponder, as did the Preacher, “Who knows if the spirit of man rises upward and the spirit of the animal descends into the earth?” (Ec. 3:21 NIV) Does not the dust return to the earth and the spirit return to You? (12:7) Do You not do with it what You will?”
You made man and the beast on the same day. Face to face, You breathed life into man’s nostrils. You placed eternity in his heart to draw him close to You. With Your audible breath — Your spoken word — You imparted life to the animals. And You placed inside them, the hope of the glorious transformation.
You made us a little lower than the angels. Have You not made the animals a little lower than us? I know that You care for them, too!
In the Great Flood, You both destroyed the world and preserved it. You mercifully saved the man and the beast on an ark of gopher wood. You then set Your bow in the sky.
Centuries later, You saved the world with wood and a flood once again. The blood of Christ poured down from the cross, and with it a deluge of blessings!
“..all the broken and dislocated pieces of the universe — people and things, animals and atoms — get properly fixed and fit together in vibrant harmonies, all because of his death, his blood that poured down from the cross.” (Col. 1:18-20 MSG)
You gave Your only begotten Son to die for us. You appointed Him the heir of all things. He is the world’s rightful owner:
“Because of that obedience, God lifted him high and honored him far beyond anyone or anything, ever, so that all created beings in heaven and on earth —even those long ago dead and buried — will bow in worship before this Jesus Christ, and call out in praise that he is the Master of all, to the glorious honor of God the Father.” (Phil. 2:9 MSG)
The continuum of time, space, and matter are His! Your bestowal to Him includes all of creation — from all the moments in time!
The creation isn’t unspiritual. The heavens tell of Your glory and all of creation instinctively groans for You. And that which has breath, will, in the end, sing their praises to You!
“And every creature which is in heaven, and on the earth, and under the earth, and such as are in the sea, and all that are in them, heard I saying, Blessing, and honour, and glory, and power, be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb for ever and ever..”. (Rev. 5:13).
“Bless God, all creatures, wherever you are— everything and everyone made by God. And you, O my soul, bless God!” (Ps. 103:22 MSG)
And you, O my soul, bless God.
