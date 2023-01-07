June Young and I have been good friends for about a quarter of a century. We have been neighbors for a little more than 30 years. I regret that, in the trifling business of my life, I neglected the privilege of getting to know her better, earlier. Oh, we were always friendly. We would frequently meet at our mailboxes and ask each other “how are you?” And we truly cared about what each other had to say. So seeds were sown, and at just the right time, when I needed a friend the most, our friendship grew into something special.
I’ve always enjoyed her company. But more importantly, I’ve respected her for how she has lived her life.
So when her 100th birthday was approaching, it is no wonder that these verses came to my mind:
“I thought that age should speak, and many years should teach wisdom” and “Wisdom is found with the elderly, and understanding comes with long life.” (Job 32:7, 12:12).
So I asked the sweet lady my questions: What are your favorite verses, and what spiritual experiences have uniquely shaped your life?
She gave it some thought, then politely declined to answer. Not that she is inarticulate. She isn’t. She is as spry as she is dashing. I suspect she refrained because her faith is so intertwined with her life. The two are so tightly woven together, there is no way to pull them apart. It would be impossible to take a singular verse or spiritual experience out of the tapestry of her life. It is no wonder she couldn’t answer my question.
But her life still speaks, none-the-less.
“Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, …they marveled. And they realized that they had been with Jesus.” (Acts 4:13).
The Greek word for “boldness” literally means “speaking out every word.” It means to say everything. When the council “saw the boldness,” it gave them wondrous realization. Some translations say the boldness was “beheld.” Others say “observed.” Although Peter and John in fact did speak, their boldness was seen, not heard.
That is how I see June.
June (née Adams) was always a leader in life. She was the oldest of seven and advocated for each sibling, especially when they did something their parents disapproved of. She excelled in her schoolwork and made only one B in her life. The rest were As. This earned her the high distinction of being the class valedictorian. As her sweetheart, Jay Young, Jr., was the class president, they walked the graduation aisle together. Years later, after Jay returned from serving in the Air Force during the Second World War, they walked the aisle once more. This time it was at their wedding.
Together they built a business (Valley Poultry Farms) and they welcomed three sons — Jay lll, James and Jeffrey. They were blessed with seven grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A bonus grandchild and a bonus great-grandchild were joyous additions as well. Needless to say, lots of in-laws joined the family, too. All are June’s delight. She is so proud of each one.
With length of days comes heartache. She has accepted her losses with dignity and grace, including the passing of her husband and the death of a son. “No one can hold back His hand or say to Him what have You done?” (Dan. 4:35)
She has accepted her blessings and privileges with humility. “Every good and perfect gift is from above…”. (Js. 1:17).
One of her daughters-in-law shared with me June has never been short with her, or ever looked at her with any hint of dismay. This is unheard of.
Another shared she taught them how to be better wives, mothers, in-laws and grandmothers. I suspect she did so without telling them how it was done. And though I am not a part of her family, she taught me the same lessons. She also taught me how to be a good neighbor, a good friend and to help the disadvantaged. Tacitly. She didn’t need to speak a word.
So thank you, Mrs. Young, for all of this and more. You have served your generations well, including those that came before you. You have made us realize that you, too, have been with Jesus. And we are all the better for it.