It is always a good idea to engage in random acts of kindness. But during the month of February, we are especially encouraged to do so. The foundation that launched this mid-winter observance is on a mission to “make kindness the norm.” It is based on the idea that kindness can have a positive effect on almost everyone. Acts of kindness can break down barriers and form bonds.
The accompanying phrase “practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty” was coined by author Anne Herbert in 1982. She crafted it to be the antidote to “random acts of violence and senseless acts of cruelty.” The Bible calls this “conquering evil with good”. (See Rom. 12:21)
Kindness is a type of behavior marked by acts of generosity, consideration, or concern for others, without expecting anything in return. A “random” act of kindness is defined by Wikipedia as “a nonpremeditated, inconsistent action designed to offer goodness to others.”
Such acts can be done from the heart or performed out of duty. They will do the recipient good, no matter what might compel a person to do them. But they are of no benefit to the one who does them unless they are done out of love.
“If I give everything I own to the poor and even go to the stake to be burned as a martyr, but I don’t love, I’ve gotten nowhere. So, no matter what I say, what I believe, and what I do, I’m bankrupt without love.” (l Cor. 13:3)
To do good is not enough. Benevolence should come from the heart, as well as the hand. This transforms kindness into lovingkindness, which is how the Lord reaches out to us.
“The Lord has appeared of old to me, saying: “Yes, I have loved you with an everlasting love; Therefore with lovingkindness I have drawn you.”” (Jer. 31:3 NKJV)
God pursues us with many loving kindnesses. Never are they done at random, but in thoughtful, relentless, pinpointed pursuit.
We are pushed and pulled to do many things in this world. But we are only drawn by love.
“I drew them with gentle cords, With bands of love…” (Hos. 11:4a)
“And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.” (John 12:32)
