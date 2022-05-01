I believe I speak for many of us when I say it feels that there is very little we can do to overcome the evil in the world, especially when we consider the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It seems as though we have little power to do anything about it. So we internalize our grief, and we sigh. Then we cry, to outwardly express our sorrow.
Oh, God, set Your mark upon us, as You did for Your remnant, in the days of old.
“and the Lord said to him, “Go through the midst of the city, through the midst of Jerusalem, and put a mark on the foreheads of the men who sigh and cry over all the abominations that are done…”.
(Ezekiel 9:4 NKJV)
God sees from heaven and nothing escapes His view. God takes account of our sorrows. He stores our tears in His bottle. He records them in His book. (see Psalm 56:8 NLT).
Still, the thought of having little strength to fight the good fight continues to weigh us down. Thankfully, there is no need for us to despair. He takes what we do have, and adds His power to it. I’m reminded that the widow’s ‘mite’ became the widow’s ‘might’ when Jesus took her example and used it. (See Luke 21:2)
Christ’s strength added to our weakness multiplies the goodness. (see 2 Cor. 22:9)
Jesus speaks of this phenomenon in the book of Revelation: “I know your works. See, I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it; for you have a little strength,… “. (3:8) The opened door is both our opportunity, and our ability, for doing good.
Oswald Chambers has written that “No power on earth or in hell can conquer the Spirit of God in a human spirit, it is an inner unconquerableness. If you have the whine in you, kick it out ruthlessly. It is a positive crime to be weak in God’s strength.” His strength envelopes us completely.
One of the sweetest possessions I have is a small rock that has a fossilized spinal column within it. It is my reminder that, with Jesus, I can be a part of a lasting good. I just need to have a little backbone.
The LORD is my rock, …my strength, …in whom I trust and take refuge. (See Psalm 18:2 AMP)
"He gives power to the weak, And to those who have no might He increases strength.” (Isa. 40:29)