This month is National Honey Month, a time of promoting the beekeeping industry and the honey it produces. September is the designated month for the observance, as it marks the end of the honey collection season. But you cannot celebrate beekeeping, nor its sweetness, without first paying homage to the honey bee.
Everything a honey bee does advances the well being of its colony. Each bee does what is good for the hive, and works to contribute to a thriving community. Not one is a burden. Together, they perform their God-given duties so the colony can survive and reproduce.
It is estimated 70% of our food crops depend on honey bees for pollination. Pollination is not only necessary for the production of wheats, grains, fruits and vegetables, it is also necessary for the production of seed. Without honey bees, the world’s food supply would diminish. And so would the quality of life.
We can learn a lot from these busy, buzzy ones.
However, the righteousness we seek as Christians isn’t found in the execution of duties, even if they are ones God has given us to pursue. Righteousness is a quality ascribed to God, not to human beings. “As it is written: ‘There is none righteous, no, not one.’” (Rom. 3:10)
We partake of God’s righteousness when we enter into a personal relationship with Him through His Son. It is through this deep, abiding communion that we learn about Him and what He wants us to do. We must then make it our business to yield to His will.
The worker bee knows nothing of the tremendous role it plays in the feeding of billions of people. It only knows to collect pollen and nectar from the field’s flowers and bring its haul to the hive. Likewise, we will never know the far reaching effects of all that God has called us to do. Nor should we. It isn’t our concern. Though He may choose to do His good work through us, it is still His work and not ours.
It is enough for us to be as bees in His vineyards. We must leave the results to Him.
