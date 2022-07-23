I would like for you to meet Phiba, my backyard chicken. Her name is short for Mephibosheth whose story is told in 2 Samuel 9:3-13. Phiba is lame in both feet, as was the man she was named for. Overall, she does quite well. And I’ll do what I can to make sure she has a good life.
I suspect her toes curled abnormally while she was still in her shell. Perhaps the egg she was in wasn’t turned properly and it hindered her development. But she did survive a coup in her coop, like her namesake did. She was the sole survivor when a predator came in the night and broke in.
Mephibosheth, on the other hand, was about 5 when his nurse dropped him as they fled for their lives. Mephibosheth was the grandson of the king whose rule had been overthrown — at the time when King David had rightfully taken his place. In those days, it was a practice to kill anyone associated with a former king’s family or government to eliminate all known risks of future rebellion. Though the young — and faultless — lad’s injuries would hobble him all of his life, he survived. He was the only member of the former king’s family who did.
In a beautiful illustration of grace, King David restored this lowly one’s inheritance and gave him a place at his table. “… you shall eat bread at my table continually.” (v. 7).
Noteworthy enough, the beginning of our passage holds this: “There is still Jonathan’s son, who is lame in both feet.” (2 Sam. 9:3b) The narrative ends with this: “Mephibosheth lived in Jerusalem, because he always ate at the king’s table, and he was lame in both feet.” (v. 13)
Throughout our lives, there will be plenty of crooked things left crooked. Yet there will still be enough that are straightened so that we may walk, without fainting, before Him. God will straighten our bent wills and affections. He will bear us up under our discouragement, and when necessary, He will carry us through our troubles.
The privilege of eating at the King’s table is perpetual. There we will find acceptance, sustenance and a constant supply of comfort in our helplessness. It is up to us to accept His invitation to dine; He will never demand that we do. It is our loss should we choose to decline it.
As for Phiba? She’s now a star. So I think I will give her a nickname. Twinkle Toes will do just fine.