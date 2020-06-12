It stood out from a distance. It didn’t conform to the norms of its day, nor its surroundings. The yellowish hump contrasted with the trim green grass around it. Its fibrous felt was fuzzy all over, but in a good way. Like it had been played with a lot.
My curiosity was piqued, I had to find out more. Whose grave site was adorned by this tennis ball?
I ventured over to find the squat ball sitting as stately as a tall granite vase. It was as if it knew it was a standout. It was just as beautiful as any of the bouquets that surrounded it. And it marked the grave of someone I knew.
It made me smile.
The imagery of a lifetime of play, beginning in the strength and vigor of youth, came to my mind. The scene transformed and I could almost hear the laughter arising from the spins and drops and starts and stops of “old man” tennis. That’s what his wife calls it. I thought of the fun of the game and I thought of the purpose. Ron was a high school tennis coach and he helped shape the lives of many young people.
I wondered what was in the heart of the one who placed it there. And I wondered of what it spoke to those who stopped by. It was wordless, of course, as all great art is. Great art doesn’t shout, it evokes the thoughts and emotions of its beholders ... in extremely personal ways.
In a lavish expression of love, Mary crushed the alabaster box and poured out its fragrance on Jesus. The onlookers were aghast; they were critical. They did not understand.
To Him, the expression evoked thoughts of the cross and what all that meant. Her actions were illustrative of Him being prepared for His grave. The gift was not wasted on Him — it was perfect and He loved it. And He affirmed what she did for all time.
This broken box is now one of the treasures in His permanent collection of great works. The widow’s mite and a cool cup of water are in it too. And who knows, maybe a tennis ball is there as well.
He elevates all things conveyed in the service of love.
