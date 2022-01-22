Who knows why some things come to mind when they do.
A few years ago, The Daily Independent featured a story about KayLee Evans, a then-high school student and renown TikTok makeup artist. To demonstrate her work, she painted a large — and very realistic — sunflower that covered the side of Lee Ward’s face. When Lee returned to her home, with her new look in full bloom, she expected a reaction from her dog and her cat. But they didn’t even notice.
I always felt there was a Lightstyles story somewhere in that.
Being an animal lover myself, I realized that Lee’s pets saw straight through the painted on mask, and to the person directly behind it. That’s who they loved and nothing else mattered.
Sometimes the animals live on a higher plane than we do.
The scriptures tell us this about Jesus: “He grew up before him like a tender shoot, and like a root out of dry ground. He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him, nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.” (Isaiah 53:2 NIV).
I don’t believe this scripture is telling us that Jesus was physically unattractive. Instead, I believe it to be a sad commentary on our misplaced values. We did not see His beauty because we were distracted. We were looking for something else.
The loveliness that Christ brought was merciful, compassionate and tender. He extended kindness to “the least of these” as well as to the great. This kind of beauty is indiscernible to the unregenerate heart.
The eye is drawn to what the heart loves.
Christ-like beauty — unlike the flowers — will never fade or wash away. It isn’t for mere show. It is for comfort and use. Just ask Freddie and Harriet — Lee’s pets!
“All flesh is as grass, And all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass withers, And its flower falls away, But the word of the Lord endures forever “. (1 Peter 1:24)
STACY KEELIN may be reached at sakeelin@icloud.com