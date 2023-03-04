I first heard that something special was occurring on Asbury’s campus from Dr. Kevin Kinghorn, the pastor of the Melrose Methodist Church and Professor of Philosophy and Religion at Asbury Theological Seminary. He shared the news with the congregation, as best he could, cautiously and thoughtfully, as if he were revealing a priceless treasure. The Holy Spirit seemed to be resting in the chapel there, where the students were continuing to gather. The Spirit was manifesting Himself by way of a holy peace, thus invoking confessions and true worship.
I sensed his awe filled reverence for what was happening. No doubt, words can not fully express that which only the Spirit can utter.
As he personally witnessed and experienced the event, I’ve asked him to share a few words with you. He writes:
“I’ve seen many others echo my own experience that this outpouring of the Holy Spirit has been marked by a profound sense of gentleness and peace. It becomes clear that resting in the presence of the Lord is the deepest kind of rest we can have.
I’ve honestly never seen this level of radical hospitality. Food and drinks coming by the truckloads to be distributed to the crowds gathered outside, often delivered anonymously. Local residents opening their homes to “whoever would come.” Enormous numbers of volunteers working through the day and night to serve others. Professional event planners coming to volunteer their time to organize all the volunteers!
Over these past two weeks, tens of thousands have traveled to Wilmore after hearing word of the outpouring, so many of them with no plans about how long they would stay or where they would stay. This surely is a testament to the deep spiritual hunger so many people are feeling in our world today.”
Scriptures tell us that God satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things. (Ps. 107:9) They also teach us that He gives His good Spirit to instruct His chosen ones. (See Ne. 9:20) Charles Haddon Spurgeon writes beautifully of this enlightening gift:
“… He (the Spirit) is good, supremely good. As God, He is good essentially. … Unmixed purity and truth, and grace is He. He is good benevolently, tenderly bearing with our waywardness, striving with our rebellious wills; quickening us from our death in sin, and then training us for the skies as a loving nurse fosters her child. How generous, forgiving, and tender is this patient Spirit of God.
He is good operatively. All His works are good in the most eminent degree: He suggests good thoughts, prompts good actions, reveals good truths, applies good promises, assists in good attainments, and leads to good results. There is no spiritual good in all the world of which He is not the author and sustainer, and heaven itself will owe the perfect character of its redeemed inhabitants to His work.
He is good officially; whether as Comforter, Instructor, Guide, Sanctifier, Quickener, or Intercessor, He fulfills His office well, and each work is fraught with the highest good to the church of God. They who yield to His influences become good, they who obey His impulses do good, they who live under His power receive good.”
May the ever widening, outpouring of the Holy Spirit spread to us today. May we yield to His tender influences and receive the good He has in store. May we not grieve Him, by the rejection of, or the neglect of, His love, His will, and His ways.
“Give thanks to the LORD, for He is good; His loving devotion endures forever.” Psalm 107:1