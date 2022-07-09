“Therefore you shall be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect.” (Mat. 5:48)
Gulp. Are you kidding me? …me? …perfect? When I apply this scripture to my life, I simply don’t measure up.
So how can I be perfected? Thankfully, the Bible reveals that God will perfect that which concerns me. I just need to be sure that I’m concerned about those things that He is concerned about.
It also takes some good calculations. Thankfully, the Bible has given us a godly one:
“…make every effort to add to your faith virtue; and to virtue, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness, love. For if you possess these qualities and continue to grow in them, they will keep you from being ineffective and unproductive in your knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. (2 Peter 1:5-8)
But here is a word of caution — we can’t quit when we fail. Never let the perfect be the enemy of the good. We extract the greatest good out of life when we examine the truth about ourselves and make the necessary changes. With God, we discover that the pain of failure can have its good purpose. Conversely, without Him, we realize our strengths are of no good use.
It has been said the definition of hell is when, on your last day on earth, the person you became meets the person you could have become. In response to this quote, Jerry Jenkins, a co-author of the “Left Behind” series says that “every morning I wake up and imagine what would the ideal version of myself look like, and what can I do to reduce the gap between that person and me. (I take) one small step, every day. Until I look myself in the mirror, and that person is me.”
While this definition of hell isn’t Biblically correct, Jerry’s response, when infused with these verses of 2 Peter, is pretty good theology.
“And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” (Phil. 1:6)
“..it has not yet been revealed what we shall be, but we know that when He is revealed, we shall be like Him..”. (1 John 3:2)