I love, love, love writing this column. Yet I must confess, I write this after I have just written. Mark Twain once said, “I do not love writing. I love having written.” At times, this sums up my thoughts exactly.
I admit it. Writing doesn’t come easy. Sometimes I push and I shove. I wrestle with thoughts and words. I struggle, I press. In spite of it all, there is nothing I’d rather do.
Alexander MacLaren, the renown 18th century expositor, explained why he put on his work boots when he went to his office to study. The footwear served to remind him that he is to labor, and that he must dig deep.
But this morning things have been different for me. As I set out to study my topic of interest, I decided to slowdown and really enjoy the journey. I would trust that all of the unrelated discoveries I make on the way, will help me along, even if they don’t serve my immediate purpose. (emphasis on the word “my”). I usually become disconcerted when I get sidetracked, which I most always do. But this time, I chose peace, and found myself flabbergasted.
The morning’s meanderings have led me to this:
“His purpose was that now, through the church, the manifold wisdom of God should be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms, according to the eternal purpose that He accomplished in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Eph. 3:10-11)
I’ve read this passage several times before and it never grabbed me like this. It is as if it has been hiding in plain view.
I knew it is possible to entertain angels, unaware, when we practice hospitality. I knew that salvation is something the angels desire to peer into. I knew that angels were messengers of God sent to minister to us. I knew that they serve Him continually.
And I knew that — long, long ago — a third of the angels became demons when they fell for Satan’s lies.
What I did not realize is that — through the living out of our lives — the unfathomable, manifold wisdom of God is being revealed to the rulers and principalities in the heavenly realm! The unseen beings in the unseen world are somehow being ministered to by us! It is one of the reasons we were chosen, and why the church was born!
I’m gobsmacked. All I can say is “wow”.
Period. End of story.