The month of October is national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. The main objectives are to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs in need of adoption and to teach responsible and loving ways to care for them. It is through such care that these neglected animals can become loving companions — even devoted family members — and bring goodness and joy into a home.
I personally can vouch this is true. Nicole was once a shelter dog. When she joined our home, she both enriched and transformed it, just by her presence alone. I’ll never forget her. She was a sweet, good, fun-loving girl. I have frequently said she actually rescued me.
I’ve joined the ranks of the rescued in another way, too. I’ll explain.
The church is the collective body of professing Christians throughout the whole world. So to the many Christians who may be reading these words, these next few lines are especially for you.
I was once wounded, homeless and looking for shelter. I had just broken free from the chain that bound me to a dry and barren ground. I was hungering and thirsting for so much more.
You took me in and you fed me. I lapped up the milk of the Word, and with you, I chewed on the meat. You even gave me treats.
You encouraged me with your warm smiles and embraces, and even petted me a bit when I was especially needy. You led me by your good examples and trained me with your quality teaching. You have given me so much.
You strengthened me so I could chase my calling and take hold of it. This has added so much joy to my life.
I am so very grateful for you, my sweet church. I am your rescue, your loyal companion. And you are my new, forever family.
We all were rescued, now adopted, heirs of God, joint heirs with Christ.
We are looking to expand our family. So if you are as hungry and thirsty as I once was, “Come! Come! Come!”
“Come!” say the Spirit and the Bride, Whoever hears, echo, “Come!” Is anyone thirsty? Come!
All who will, come and drink, Drink freely of the Water of Life!” (Rev. 22:17)