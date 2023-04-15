A few nights ago, when the weather was warm, I slept with the window open to let the fresh air fill the house.
Before I drifted off to sleep, the most beautiful fragrance wafted inside. It had a light floral scent, yet was rich and full bodied. It seemed to envelop me. I suspect my sense of smell was heightened because my other senses were at rest.
I wondered what had sent the aroma my way. Did it come from the crabapple blossoms on the other side of the house? Maybe it was the flowering cherry tree that dispatched its olfactory bouquet. Or was it the blooms on the trees and the vines in the woods? I just couldn’t tell. The breeze was circulating about. The experience led me to think of this verse:
“The wind blows wherever it wishes; you hear the sound it makes, but you do not know where it comes from or where it is going. It is like that with everyone who is born of the Spirit.” (John 3:8)
As I continued to breathe in the fragrance, another sweet verse came to my mind:
“Through us, He brings knowledge of Christ. Everywhere we go, people breathe in the exquisite fragrance. Because of Christ, we give off a sweet scent rising to God, which is recognized by those on the way of salvation—an aroma redolent with life.” (2 Cor. 2:14)
In the botanical kingdom, a flower must form and unfurl before it yields its fruit. So a fragrance exists before the fruit does. Likewise, In Christ’s kingdom, we are to spread His fragrance, everywhere we go, so that His fruit comes to life. The Spirit, like the invisible breeze, will move us about, wherever He wishes. We are heaven sent, to bear heaven’s scent. Let it move you.