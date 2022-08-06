According to the National Day Calendar website, National Friendship Day was originally founded by Hallmark in 1919. It was intended to be a day for people to celebrate their friendships by sending each other cards.
Eventually, this effort fizzled. The concept was revitalized when Winnie the Pooh was named the world’s Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations in 1998. The initiative was set forth to foster friendships between nations and people groups of all races, creeds, and colors (sans the emphasis on card giving).
In April 2011, the UN officially recognized July 30 as International Friendship Day. However, most countries, including our own, celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.
Be that as it may, friendship, itself, has its genesis in Genesis, during the time that Abraham lived, about 4,400 years ago. God made a great covenant with Abraham, who devotedly followed Him into places unknown.
Hundreds of years later, God spoke: “But you, Israel, are My servant, Jacob whom I have chosen, The descendants of Abraham My friend. You whom I have taken from the ends of the earth, And called from its farthest regions, And said to you, ‘You are My servant, I have chosen you and have not cast you away; do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will surely help you; I will uphold you with My right hand of righteousness.” (Isa 41:8-10)
When Solomon wrote “do not forsake your friend, and the friend of your father,” could it be he was thinking of father Abraham?
There was abiding, mutual love between the two of them. It was of active expression — Abraham’s service to God, and God’s help, peace, and guidance to him. It encompassed loyalty, faithfulness, and a unified commitment to purpose. “Can two walk together unless they are agreed?” (Am 3:3) It is a wonderful model of all that a friendship should be.
The original word for‘friend has a dual meaning. It implies loving someone, as well as being loved. So when God called Abraham “My friend,” it literally meant the “one who loves Me.”
But God loved Abraham first. God is love, and He pours His love out into our hearts. (1 Jn 4:16, Ro 5:5) As a matter of fact, “we love, because God first loved us.” (1 Jn 4:19). So it would be more accurate for us to say, “I love You too”, instead of saying, “I love You” to Him.
By faith, Abraham obeyed God and set out to the promised land, though he did not know where he was going. And God supplied his needs by way of their Divine friendship. He will do the same for us, if we let Him.
And because He wants us to enjoy heaven on our way to heaven, He also gave us earthly friends — beautifully formed in His image, and prepared especially for us.
Written in honor of two beloved friends, who came alongside me, when I needed them most.