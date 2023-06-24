God’s creation amazes and delights me, the wonders of which tap into yet another dimension of His infinite reservoir of love. All of creation is connected. We humans were formed by the same One who spoke the universe into existence. We are all-in-the family, so to speak.
When the beauty of creation is expressed through the words of poetry, or in the rhythms and resonance of song, I’m drawn. These art forms elevate the creative wonders to visual thought, no matter how desolate the place we may be in.
Yet, to me, His handiwork becomes all the more thrilling and wondrous, emphatic and real, when such thoughts are further proven by way of scientific exploration and discovery! So you can imagine my delight when I learned of a collaborative effort between our nation’s Poet Laureate and fellow Kentuckian, Ada Limón, and NASA! To say that I am over the moon is an understatement!
As part of her laureateship, Limón wrote an original poem, “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa,” dedicated to NASA’s Europa Clipper mission. It is a message to Europa (Jupiter’s moon) from humankind. The poem “connects two water worlds — Earth, yearning to reach out and understand what makes a world habitable, and Europa, waiting with secrets yet to be explored.” Here is her poem:
“Arching under the night sky inky
with black expansiveness, we point
to the planets we know, we
pin quick wishes on stars. From earth,
we read the sky as if it is an unerring book
of the universe, expert and evident.
Still, there are mysteries below our sky:
the whale song, the songbird singing
its call in the bough of a wind-shaken tree.
We are creatures of constant awe,
curious at beauty, at leaf and blossom,
at grief and pleasure, sun and shadow.
And it is not darkness that unites us,
not the cold distance of space, but
the offering of water, each drop of rain,
each rivulet, each pulse, each vein.
O second moon, we, too, are made
of water, of vast and beckoning seas.
We, too, are made of wonders, of great
and ordinary loves, of small invisible worlds,
of a need to call out through the dark.”
People all over the world are invited to sign the poem. The handwritten version will be etched into a vault on the spacecraft. The names of the signatories will be mounted and sent on the 1.8 billion mile journey, too. I am on board. Go to Europa.nasa.gov if you would like to sign on.
The project has been fittingly named the Message in a Bottle campaign.
As part of the project, individuals are encouraged to write their own poem to Europa. Mine is not nearly as good as Ms. Limón’s, but here it is, in freeform style:
“God proclaimed ‘Let there be light!’ and eternity past was upended. Soon after that, He spoke the Earth into existence. The angels shouted for joy and sung! A few days later, He formed we humans, after Earth’s finishing touches were done. Can you see us, Europa? We’re the blue marble! …the third orb from the Sun!
On the fourth day, He called you to be. He set you in place and spun you around. He said that you were good!
He bound the chains of the Pleiades. He has the power to loosen the belt of Orion, if only He chose. He assigned the stars their place and their seasons, He led out the Bear and her cubs. He only does wondrous things! The Father of lights has left us with glimmers, that day-into-night, reveal His Divine Identity!
But Europa, we rebelled and have fallen! Now all of creation groans! We know that you do too! For the One True God who created us, also created you!
Yet our fallen nature is not where we’ll end. Our story didn’t begin with sin! Our story began with the beautiful creation! We belong to God! We are His Masterpiece! We don’t belong to Satan!
So Europa, I send you good news in a nutshell: God gave His pre-existent, pre-eminent Son as the remedy for sin. He will reconcile all things to Himself, He will make all things new. And no plan of His will be thwarted.”
So yes, please. Fly me to the moon. Jupiter’s moon that is. And I’ll give her my poem too, if only in elevated thought.