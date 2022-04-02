The national flower of Ukraine—the sunflower—has become a recognized symbol of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. This expands upon the previous significance it held as a global emblem of peace. When Ukraine eliminated the nuclear weapons that it inherited through the collapse of the Soviet Union—the third largest arsenal in the world at the time—a vast field of sunflowers was planted in their place. The move solidified Ukraine’s position as a free standing, peace-loving nation.
For the Christian, the symbolism of the sunflower doesn’t end there. Many characteristics of this flower provide examples of how we, as Christians, should live. For instance, sunflowers actually move their faces to follow the sun. Likewise, we should always look unto Jesus, who is God’s only begotten Son.
Mature sunflowers, however, when near their life’s end, always remain facing eastward. They steadfastly look for the sun to return. This tracks with the scripture that tells us “For as the lightning comes from the east and flashes to the west, so also will the coming of the Son of Man.” Once again, the reference is to God’s Son.
Additionally, the large face of the sunflower is actually a compilation of many individual, smaller yet similar flowers, just as multitudes of individual Christians comprise Christ’s church. Together, we form the living, breathing—and so very beautiful—body of Christ.
The imagery of the flowers of the field is used throughout the Bible to teach us many good things. In a discourse entitled Do Not Worry, Jesus uses the imagery of flowers to illustrate God’s loving care for us. In it, He says “that is why I tell you not to worry about everyday life”. He continues with “can your worries add a single moment to your life?” “…why worry?” “…so don’t worry.” “…your Heavenly Father already knows your needs. Seek the kingdom of God, above all else, and live righteously and he will give you everything you need.” (See Mat. 6:25 -32b, Luke 12:28)
So when it’s a bit warmer, plant your own sunflower patch to show your support for the Ukrainian people. Allow the flowers to minister to you also. May they remind you not to worry, to always stand tall and look to the Son, even on the darkest of days. God cares for the flowers of the fields, but He cares oh so much more for you.
🕊
“Through the heartfelt mercies of our God, God’s Sunrise will break in upon us, Shining on those in the darkness, those sitting in the shadow of death, Then showing us the way, one foot at a time, down the path of peace.” (Luke 1:78-9)