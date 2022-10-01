This time of year, the sky above us transforms into a clearer, more brilliant shade of blue. The clouds mottled up there have a more distinct crispness, too. The contrast between the hues of radiant whites and deep blues makes me stop and stare.
When Moses, Aaron and the nobles of Israel saw the God of Israel, “He was standing on something that was like a pavement of sapphires—pure, clear, and sky-blue.” (Ex. 24:10 MSG). Another biblical translation explains that He was standing “on a floor of lapis lazuli, dazzling pure like the sky.” (NIV)
Either way, the place of His feet was bright and clear blue, and was suspended above them. I love our big, blue, beautiful skies. Don’t you?
The Hebrew word for “cloud” means “a covering” because clouds cover the sky like a carpet. I muse that the clouds cushion His feet when He walks.
According to Wikipedia, the definition of sky is “an unobstructed view upward from the surface of the Earth. It includes the atmosphere and outer space.” But I must add, a place exists — out yonder — where this script is flipped.
There is a kingdom where the main street is gold, yet is as translucent as glass. So when we walk on it, and when we look down, we will be able to see through it. We will see the stars sparkling below us, beneath this golden glass. The planets and moons will be there as well, for the Light of the Son will fall upon them, and they will shine. I wonder if the new earth will be dangling among them, perhaps still wrapped in blue skies?
Just imagine it all, if you will.
When it comes to Heaven, “the sky’s the limit” is an understatement. One day we will see that it’s true.