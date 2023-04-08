God speaks of those who believe in His Son as if they are a luxuriant vineyard — one that produces the most exquisite of wines:
“In that day sing to her, A vineyard of red wine! I, the Lord, keep it, I water it every moment; Lest any hurt it, I keep it night and day. Fury is not in Me. Who would set briers and thorns Against Me in battle? I would go through them, I would burn them together. Or let him take hold of My strength, That he may make peace with Me; And he shall make peace with Me.” (Isaiah 27:2-5 NKJV)
This is not simply poetic imagery. It’s for real.
You, too, can make your peace with God. You, too, can share in His strength. You, too, can have your rough edges made smooth and your ashes exchanged for beauty.
You, too, can bear the fruit of the blood of the Vine. You, too, can be grafted in.
The choice is up to you.