“I have placed my rainbow in the clouds. It is the sign of my covenant with you and with all the earth.” (Gen. 9:13).
This verse is among my favorite verses in the Bible, and it is one of the first that I memorized. I suspect it is because I am a nature lover, and I find most things associated with nature to be intriguingly beautiful. From the rainbow’s genesis in Genesis, to its presence in the present, from the covenant proclaimed, to the beauty displayed, I am enthralled.
When the prophet Ezekiel beheld the “Divine Glory of God,” this is how he described it:
“Above the expanse over their heads was the likeness of a throne with the appearance of sapphire, and on the throne high above was a figure like that of a man. …The appearance of the brilliant light all around Him was like that of a rainbow in a cloud on a rainy day. This was the appearance of the likeness of the glory of the LORD. And when I saw it, I fell facedown…”. (Ez. 1:26,28)
John the Beloved tells of a similar experience like this:
“At once I was in the Spirit, and I saw a throne standing in heaven, with someone seated on it. The One seated there looked like jasper and carnelian, and a rainbow that gleamed like an emerald encircled the throne.” (Rev. 4:3)
The throne is the place from where God reigns over all the world’s events. It is the place of authority, governance and judgement. But the rainbow is there. It is the radiance that surrounds and encircles Him, never to escape His view. So there is mercy in His sovereignty and mercy in His judgement. And when we look to God, we will see mercy, too.
Science tells us rainbows are the result of light scattering through water droplets. Though you can’t touch them, they are real nonetheless. They are just as real as a lemon, a blustering storm or even a car wreck. The rainbow I see will not be the same one that you see. I will see a different arrangement of refracted light and water droplets than you, even if it seems we are looking at the same one. So the rainbow you see is for your eyes only. It is yours alone.
Fittingly enough, because today’s climate is heating up — both literally and figuratively — scientists are telling us we can expect to see more rainbows. How sweet is that? Along with the increasing signs we are in the end-times, and the mounting of evidence of things that “must soon take place,” there will be more and more sightings of His eternal covenant of mercy.
In the 23rd Psalm, we are told surely goodness and mercy will follow us all the days of our lives. The Hebrew word for “follow” actually means to pursue relentlessly, or to chase. In other words, goodness and mercy will chase us.
I’ve downloaded a rainbow-finding app to my phone, in hopes I will see rainbows more often. To use an outdated expression, I guess that makes me a card-carrying member of the rainbow-chasing club.
But let’s not be delusional. We think we are chasing rainbows, but they are truly chasing us!
“Mercy and truth have met together; Righteousness and peace have kissed. Truth shall spring out of the earth, And righteousness shall look down from heaven.” (Psalm 85:10-11)