Yesterday, I moved more slowly than I usually do. And though I did what I needed to do, I still felt like I was wandering aimlessly. Perhaps I had a mild case of winter blues, with some pandemic fatigue thrown in. It was as though God had left me alone, and I was just ambling about in His absence.
Yet, I knew it my heart this wasn’t true. I also knew that He knew how I felt.
“God, …I’m an open book to you; even from a distance, you know what I’m thinking. You know when I leave and when I get back; I’m never out of your sight. You know everything I’m going to say before I start the first sentence. I look behind me and you’re there, then up ahead and you’re there, too— your reassuring presence, coming and going. This is too much, too wonderful — I can’t take it all in!” (Psalm 139:1-6 MSG)
These verses always give me comfort. Yet they inspire me to wonder, “how can this be?” How does God know everything from my thoughts and my words to my comings and goings? …Before there was yet one?
I’ll attempt to answer these questions by asking a few more.
Did John Bunyan know the protagonist in the 17th century classic "The Pilgrim’s Progress?" Did he have knowledge of Christian’s journey to the Celestial City? …and of the meaning behind it? Of course he did. He wrote the book. Did Shakespeare know Romeo, Juliet and Macbeth? What they would do, think and say? Yes. He wrote the plays. Was Ian Fleming taken aback by the fantastical feats of James Bond? He was not.
Similarly, the psalmist could say “And in Your book they all were written, The days fashioned for me, When as yet there were none of them.” ( v. 16b NKJV) The inspired Peter echoed the same sentiment when he proclaimed Christ to be “the author of life.” (see Acts 3:15).
Christ endowed us with unique traits that prepared us for living, when we were just His thoughts. Now, He is developing our character. Sometimes He does it quickly and we see the good results. At other times, the plot drags on and on and on. When this happens, remind yourself that perseverance produces godliness. (2 Peter 1:6) Be determined to be all that He desires you to be. Press on.
And don’t overlook the details. He will give us inklings to do the most trivial of things — things we would never dream He’d be involved in. It’s only when we do them, that we discover that He is. Beauty and wonder are in the jots and tittles that flow from His pen to the page.
Each line of Psalm 139 is enthralling and each should be meditated upon. But in the interest of time and space, I’ll jump to the end. The psalmist concludes his divine contemplation with a plea to his Author for this:
“… lead me in the everlasting way”. (v.24)
So if you find yourself like I was, wandering aimlessly and feeling quite blue, take a look at your life from Christ’s perspective. Then light a candle. Better yet, light a fire. Curl up with the book that He wrote especially for you. Immerse yourself. Let it take you into another world.
“Search me, God, and know my heart; Put me to the test and know my anxious thoughts; And see if there is any hurtful way in me, And lead me in the everlasting way.” (v. 23-24 NASB).
“Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith.” (Heb. 12:2)
STACY KEELIN may be reached at sakeelin@icloud.com