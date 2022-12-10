Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest,And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!”
“So it was, when the angels had gone away from them into heaven, that the shepherds said to one another, “Let us now go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has come to pass, which the Lord has made known to us.”” (Luke 2:8-15)
We can only imagine what it was like as the great host of angels ascended into the sky. Did they leave singing and rejoicing, telling, and telling again, of what they had seen, felt, and heard that night? Or did they go quietly into the night?
Did one thousand angels arise — with long streaks of light trailing behind them — like falling stars in reverse? Or did the light that shone round about them, follow them up like a spotlight? Did the light slowly narrow into oblivion as they all disappeared from view?
Did the music waft ever so gently, up and away, to be heard of no more? Did the ascension create breezes below, that were warmed by the love in the air? We can only imagine if these things are true.
We will never know what it looked like when the angels ascended into heaven. No descriptive details were recorded for us. The wondrous sight was totally eclipsed by the news that the Messiah had been born. He could be found in a manger nearby…
Nothing else mattered. Nothing could compare.
Years later, the resurrected Christ would ascend into heaven, much like the angels had done. And there, beside lowly man — once again — stood angels, to bear their message of peace and goodwill:
Jesus would surely return to us, this time from the clouds, and we will behold Him once more.