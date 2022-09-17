The day started out interestingly enough. As I reached to turn on my bedside lamp after I awakened, a necklace that had hung on the switch for the past three years or so fell to the table. My elderly aunt had given it to me. She said her parents — my grandparents — had given it to her when she was an infant. If this is the case, the necklace is nearly 100 years old. It had never fallen from its secure place before. I still don’t know how it did.
My aunt was to be interred in the Ashland Cemetery later that very day.
I had been mulling over what I knew about her life, what I knew about her passing and what lessons were meant for me. I also had been thinking about the upcoming graveside service. In my mind, I had considered the burial to be a sacrament of sorts. A Christian burial is the final, earthly way we identify with Christ:
“We have been planted together in the likeness of His death, so we shall also be in the likeness of his resurrection.” “Christ is the first of a great harvest of all who have died.” (See Rom. 6:5, 1 Cor. 15:20,)
The grave is a lasting memorial of passage for those who have passed on. And, like a sacrament, it memorializes an event that actually transpired before. Absent from the body, present with the lord. No matter when, or if, the burial of a body occurs. (See 2 Cor. 5:6-8)
The hereafter is the here and now for those who have passed on. Life goes on.
Now, back to the necklace. It holds an empty locket. And like the tomb that couldn’t hold Him, this locket simply wouldn’t stay shut.