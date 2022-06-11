It is exciting to see such an influx of business into our community. The variety of enterprise, that ranges from small shops to large manufacturers, makes it all the more. I’m thankful for the many who are working toward the betterment of our community.
“Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.” (3 John 1:2).
In this prayer, the prosperity of the soul is a benchmark for measuring temporal success. I do not use the word “secular” here. Christians don’t engage in secular (non-spiritual) activities. Our faith should imbue all that we do.
W. Jones, a scholar whose work is contained in the on-line study tool Bible Hub, has written that “unless there is this correspondence, we cannot use wealth aright, riches will injure us, the material will crush the spiritual in us.” He goes onto say that “when outward riches are more than proportionate to godliness and grace, they are a curse to their possessor. But when there is a proportion between the two, wealth is a blessing worthy of the prayer (found in 3 John 1:2). This is desirable not only for our own sake, but for the sake of our families, and for the sake of our usefulness. Wealth is a wonderful power; and in the hands of a wise man it is a great boon both to himself and to others.”
In The Parable of the Ten Minas (Luke 19:11-27) a master gave10 servants a mina apiece. He tells them to “do business until I return.” Ten had the gift. All had it the same. It’s what they did with the gift that mattered.
To do “business” means to exchange one thing for another to make a legitimate gain. The exchange of our old sin nature for a glorious one is a wonderful transaction. Take of the resources that Christ died to give you. Invest them into the eternal. Invest in the souls of men.
But always remember, it still His gift — not the servant — that earns the increase. In the parable, one servant announced, “Master, your mina has earned ten minas.” Another reported, “Your mina has earned five.” The Lord your God gives you the power to gain material and spiritual wealth. Not the other way around. (See Deut. 8:18)