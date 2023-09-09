We are planning on taking down our big, stately oak tree. I have loved it since the first time I saw it, which was 33 years ago. It has long been a thing of beauty, some have estimated the tree to be older than 80. Now, much of it is dead. My husband and I have been concerned about its health, and what could happen if the whole thing toppled over.
We knew it had to go, but it made us sad.
The removal of this treasure is going to leave a vacancy in the landscape. When I try to imagine what this place will be like without it, I can only see our loss. I ponder what I might possibly do to beautify the soon-to-be empty space. Perhaps I can do it with plantings, or maybe I will spruce up the shed. But I don’t think there is anything that I could do that could equal how things looked when our tree was full and vibrant, where it now stands.
It has provided us with privacy that we have long taken for granted. It has been a wonderful shade tree for us, too. Plus, the squirrels have had a great place to eat and to play. When it is cut down, we all surely will be scarred.
In the children’s picture book, “The Giving Tree,” the story is told of the friendship between a boy and an apple tree. The tree gives and gives to the boy as he grows into a man. Each time that it does, the tree is “very happy.” It gives of itself until the only thing left is a stump. Even this makes the tree very happy, as it gives the elderly boy a place to rest. It is a bittersweet tale of selfless love.
God’s creation continually provides for us.
Our oak tree was like the righteous, who live to a ripe old age. Like cedars of Lebanon, it still bore its fruit in its old age. Therefore, its fruit (benefits) will remain, even after it’s gone. What a legacy. What a hope.
My husband and I will warm our house with the oak’s firewood this winter, and for a few more winters to come. The ashes will be spread in my flower and vegetable garden. And our hearts will be strangely warmed.
“The righteous will flourish like a palm tree, and grow like a cedar in Lebanon. Planted in the house of the LORD, they will flourish in the courts of our God. In old age they will still bear fruit; healthy and green they will remain, to proclaim, “The LORD is upright; He is my Rock, and in Him there is no unrighteousness.”” (Psalm 92:14)