Unofficially, Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer. Like most holidays, its original intent — the recognition of the value of work and its contribution to the overall good of society — is oft overlooked.
But unlike most holidays, we observe it by doing the polar opposite of what it commemorates. To celebrate labor, we don’t labor. We take a day of rest.
Then we go right back at it again.
Many wonderful advancements have resulted from the ceasing of labor and the entering into of rest. But rest isn’t a perpetual state. It means to be refreshed.
•
Jesus tells us, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” (Mat.11:28)
Most of us like the “rest” part, but we must continue to read the text:
“Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” (v. 29-30 )
•
A yoke is a farm implement that harnesses power for the purpose of work. Technically speaking, it unites oxen, or other like animals, so that they can pull the same load. Figuratively speaking, it enjoins two people so they can pull together as one.
So first, Jesus tells us to come unto Him for refreshment. Then, our work with Him begins. We are to work alongside Him to cultivate hearts for the harvest, both in the workplace and without.
Yet, labor alone does not redeem us. Mere labor leads to exhaustion. It is the “come unto Me” part that changes everything. Christ gives us His grace. Grace isn’t depleted by expenditure. It grows. A life filled with grace grows by living, and lives refreshed forever more.
STACY KEELIN may be reached at sakeelin@icloud.com