Approximately 65,000 fans watched in the stadium. An additional 23 million watched on ESPN. Tens of millions more watched replays of Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Bengals/Bills football game. I was one of them.
As the medics worked to restore the beat of one heart, a myriad of hearts beat together as one. Players and staff on both of the teams began to kneel down and pray. Others stood upright and still, and respectfully bowed their heads. That was only the beginning. Far from the cameras, tens of thousands of fans in the stadium, and countless more throughout the world, stopped to pray as well.
The silence that fell on the once-raucous stadium filled living rooms and sports bars, also. But the silence wasn’t deafening. It was saturated with prayer. God heard and He answered. Thankfully, Mr. Hamlin is recovering well.
Through the prayers, we reached out to God. Then, we gave to reach out to our fellow man. Almost nine million dollars has been given to the Chasing M’s—a foundation established to better the community that the young athlete was raised in. You could say Damar’s heart was broken for his community.
Yes, I was one in a million riding this wave of praying and giving. One in 50 million is maybe more accurate. Because I’m a small player, my feelings of insignificance could have relegated me to the bench. But what if the countless other “little guys” felt the same way? There would be no one to move the ball forward on our side of the field! And that is where most of the world lives!
Mother Teresa once said “Sometimes we feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.” There are 26,640,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 drops in the ocean and together they cover the bulk of the earth. God holds them all in His hands! (See Isa. 40:12)
I have no way of knowing how God used my prayers. But I do know that when I pray, thoughts of Him fill my mind. And those I pray for are brought to His. That’s worth a victory dance.
Nor do I believe my infinitesimal gift will change a child’s life. But it could make one smile, or work in some behind-the-scenes way that makes it happen. And that brings me cheer. The act of praying and giving is a win-win.
So the next time you are tempted to not do anything, because you can do so little, think again. Become a part of something larger than yourselves. Jump in! The water is amazing!
“You have kept my soul from the pit of nothingness.” Isaiah 38:17