I’ve written about the sunflower before. The stately, national flower of Ukraine, holds its head high and follows the sun. And when mature, it faces east, and awaits the sun’s return. Whether we are young or old in the faith, these flowers serve as a reminder to always stand tall and follow the Son, even on the darkest of days.
So this year, I planted my own sunflower patch so I could daily behold these beauties.
And I have a standout. But not in the way that you might think. No, she doesn’t stand taller than the rest. She’s rather short. She isn’t set apart from the rest in any way. She stands in the midst of them all. The others don’t follow her lead as she tilts her head to follow the sun. They don’t because she doesn’t. This little one, who bloomed first I might add, doesn’t really look up. She looks to the north. And she always has.
I muse that she knows that Christ is her star — the North Star, in particular. The immovable, immutable Light that has illuminated the way for millions.
“The sun has one kind of splendor, the moon another and the stars another; and star differs from star in splendor.” (1 Cor. 15:41)
So here is my point. Christ, in whom all things were created that were created (John 1:3), lives in us. So we have a wellspring of creativity and originality in us too. We need not move in lockstep with one another as long as His light is the light that guides us.
Interestingly enough, the North Star isn’t one star. The celestial light that has guided sojourners for thousands of years is actually a triple star system. Three stars appear to our eyes as one.
I am reminded of the Divine Trinity, whose heavenly Lights differ from one to another in splendor, yet they shine together as One. The immutable alignment intensifies the brilliance. Their radiance leads us to our heavenly home, by lighting whatever pathway they please.
“I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will guide you with My eye.” (Ps. 32:8)