GRAYSON The man accused of stabbing a man six times in August was arraigned in Carter County Circuit Court on Wednesday via Zoom.
Jared Binion, 40, of Olive Hill, was arrested back in August after he admitted to police that he stabbed a man after an argument escalated.
Binion, who has been charged with first-degree assault, alleges that the victim struck him with a ball bat first.
Binion’s victim was also charged with assault after the incident, but his indictment warrant has yet to be served.
During Binion’s arraignment on Wednesday, Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips appointed Binion with an attorney who asked the court to consider a bond reduction, stating that Binion’s current bond of $50,000 was too steep for Binion to afford.
When Phillips asked the prosecutor his opinion on bond, the concern of a special prosecutor came about.
Given the unusual predicament of both suspects also being victims in the other case, the state may have difficulties prosecuting a suspect who is also a victim.
Binion’s next court date is Nov. 21 to give time for both the defense and prosecutors to obtain necessary medical records and work out any prosecuting technicalities.