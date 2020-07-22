CATLETTSBURG A Louisa woman accused of stabbing her mother and splashing hot grease on her brother was among the many folks indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Haley Roop, 18, was indicted last week by a grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg on charges of first and second-degree assault. Roop is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $250,000 cash bond.
Police said Roop stabbed her mother three times during a July 6 fight and attempted to pour hot grease on her. Her brother intervened and was splashed with grease, court records show.
The incident occurred in the 600 block of 31st Street, according to court records.
An indictment is a formal accusation made by a grand jury, a group of citizens called together to establish the probable cause of a felony. Any named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Keith A. Chaffins, 39, of Raceland, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine in excess of 2 grams (first offense), one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), one count of second-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first offense), one count of third-degree possession of an unspecified (first offense) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amy N. Blankenship, 33, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of heroin (second offense) and one count of drug possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Luke A. Snyder, 35, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine less than 2 grams (first offense), one count of possession of marijuana, one count of receiving a stolen gun, one count of first-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first offense) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kimberly A. Kearns, 28, of Vanceburg, is listed as Snyder’s co-defendant. She has been indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of driving on a suspended or revoked license, one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (second offense), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of providing a false name to police.
• Joshua Ray, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense).
• Clinton D. Cremeans, 40, of South Point, was indicted in three separate cases. In one case, Cremeans was indicted on two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of possession of stolen mail.
In another case, Cremeans has been indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband. Cremeans has also been indicted on charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Myers, 24, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of third-degree assault.
• Toni Tackett, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of trafficking of heroin (first offense), first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine less than 2 grams (first offense), first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Tackett, which could mean more prison time if convicted on her present charges.
• Christopher Fraley, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Amanda Boggs, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Kenneth R. Watkins, 43, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of first-degree possession of an unspecified substance (first offense).
• Nigel Sparks, 34, of Louisa, was indicted on one count of trafficking of heroin (first offense) and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense). The grand jury also issued a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against him.
(606) 326-2653 |