St. Mary’s Medical Center announced its acquisition of Huntington Internal Medicine Group on Tuesday.
The respective boards of directors for both SMMC and HIMG approved St. Mary’s acquisition of HIMG’s assets, according to a press release.
The transaction is projected to finalize by this fall.
“St. Mary’s and HIMG have a long-standing history of working together to serve the community,” said Todd Campbell, SMMC’s president. “We share a commitment of meeting the health needs of the residents of our region and are aligned in our missions to provide an excellent patient experience, high-quality medical care and education.”
Mountain Health Network CEO Mike Mullins said when complete, “HIMG will join SMMC, CHH (Cabell Huntington Hospital) and Marshall Health as we build an information technology platform to better serve all patents.”
St. Mary’s is a member of Mountain Health Network.