MOREHEAD St. Claire Health Care will be offering booster shots of COVID vaccines, and issued guidance for the public.
According to a press release, “The FDA has approved and recommends a booster for eligible patients who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Vaccination against COVID-19 has proven to dramatically reduce your risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death, but your level of protection from the virus may be reduced over time. The booster doses, now available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), will offer additional protection to those who need it most.”
Specific information provided by St. Claire is as follows:
• Who can get a booster?
If you completed the primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, are 65 years of age or older, or are 18 years of age or older and are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or are at an increased risk of exposure and transmission because of your occupation or institutional setting, the EUA now allows you to receive a single booster dose to increase your protection against COVID-19.
If you received the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are 18 or older, the EUA authorizes you to receive a single booster dose of the vaccine. Patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are recommended to receive a booster after their third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
• When am I eligible for a booster?
For patients who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, you will be eligible for the booster dose six (6) months after your primary series was completed. If you received the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, your booster dose can be administered two (2) months after your primary dose.
• Can I mix and match vaccines?
The EUA allows booster doses to be mixed and matched. This means you aren’t required to receive the same vaccine brand as your initial dose. For example, if you received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine initially, you can choose to receive a booster from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson.
• Can I get the flu vaccine and the booster together?
Yes. It’s safe to receive your COVID booster at the same time as other vaccines including the influenza (flu) or pneumonia vaccines. If you have any questions about whether or not you should receive a booster dose or have questions about which vaccine booster you should receive, talk with your health care provider.
To schedule your COVID-19 booster (at St. Claire), call (606) 783-7539. Schedulers are available to take your call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please bring your vaccination card with you to your appointment.