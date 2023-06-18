The St. Claire HealthCare (SCH) Foundation announced a total of $60,000 in scholarships was awarded to recipients from across the region in celebration of St. Claire HealthCare’s 60th anniversary. The SCH Foundation is honored to be able to assist these students as they continue their education.
The 2023 scholarship recipients are:
• Kandace Chandler, a graduate of Rowan County Senior High School, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in nursing.
• Kerstyn Cox, a graduate of Menifee County High School, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in nursing.
• Alexa Deaton, a native of Hazard, attends Morehead State University and majors in marketing.
• Audrey Evans, a native of Morehead, attends Morehead State University and majors in nursing.
• Christina Grimes, a native of Owingsville, attends Morehead State University and majors in legal studies/pre-law.
• Braden Hammonds, a graduate of Rowan County Senior High School, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in biomedical sciences.
• Anna Heineman, a native of Ashland, attends Morehead State University and majors in health care management.
• Mikayla Kielman, a graduate of Lewis County High School, will be attending Eastern Kentucky University and majoring in pre-optometry.
• Bailey Ledford, a graduate of Menifee County High School, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in nursing.
• Alana Lewis, a graduate of Elliott County High School, will be attending Ashland Community and Technical College and majoring in nursing.
• Brianna Lewis, a graduate of Morgan County High School, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in biomedical sciences/pre-PA.
• Jaden Lewis, a graduate of Lewis County High School, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in pre-dentistry.
• Ashton Lilley, a graduate of Rowan County Senior High School, will be attending Berea College and majoring in nursing.
• Emily Maggard, a graduate of Elliott County High School, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in biomedical sciences/chemistry.
• Emily Mays, a graduate of Lakeside Christian Academy, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in biomedical sciences/chemistry.
• Laynee Stevens, a graduate of Menifee County High School, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in radiology.
• Destiney Tackett, a graduate of East Carter High School, will be attending Morehead State University and majoring in nursing.
Visit www.st-claire.org/scholarships for more information.