ASHLAND Members of the Southern Hills Garden Club, along with volunteers and Ashland city workers, reprised their role as city gardener Tuesday, replanted flowerbeds at Ashland's riverfront.
In the shadow of statues of Vulcan, Venus and Genesis, members carried out a design they began working on last year, after their initial riverfront project.
Flowers were purchased with a donation from the Foundation for the Tri-State.
Each year, members of the 50-plus-year-old club donate their time for beautification projects in the city, including filling planters at Central Park and around the Paramount Arts Center, planting trees and maintaining the Butterfly Waystation at the Boyd County Public Library’s main branch.