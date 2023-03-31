WURTLAND Wurtland Elementary and Middle School collaborated to celebrate the spring season by hosting a family night on Thursday evening.
Students and their families were welcome to roam the lot between Wurtland Elementary and Middle School with plenty of fun attractions scattered throughout.
The lines for face paint, inflatables and Kona Ice were by far the longest with kids big and small eager for a turn on the slides or for the tasty treat.
Wrenzi Skeens and Trevor Thompson, 4, accompanied by Kindergarten teacher Cassie Fannin, were eager to find the face paint station.
Fannin said the springtime festival was the first of its kind but that the large turnout hints at future ones.
The playground and basketball court behind the elementary school were seeing just as much action.
Fifth-grade teacher Christina Scaggs agreed with Fannin that the turnout was great and enjoying time with her grandchildren after school was the icing on the cake.
The Scholastic Book Fair was in full swing inside both schools with folks taking a break from the outdoor fun to browse around for books, posters and other fun items.
Inside Wurtland Elementary's Library, Connor, a fourth-grader at Wurtland, glanced around at his options at the book fair. "My favorite part is seeing my friends outside of school," he said.
The Greenup County Public Library Book Mobile was stationed nearby with several other attractions such as field games, scavenger hunts, crafts, door prizes and a hot dog dinner provided by Greenup Lions Club and Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures.
