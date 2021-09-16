ASHLAND The skaters can do a celebratory kick flip after renderings for updates at the AK Steel Skate Park were released this week on social media. The upgrades are due to be completed by spring 2022.
The drawings show an upgraded half pipe, rails and ramps for skaters of all ages to get their grind on. When Commissioner Josh Blanton shared the plans earlier this summer — as a part of a huge package of improvements slated for the parks system this year — local skater Shane Ayerst said he was tagged multiple times on the commissioner's Facebook page.
Ayerst, a native of New Castle, Australia, has been skateboarding for 36 years. He said when he moved to Ashland three years ago, one of the first things he told his wife was the city needed a better skate park.
“They have that half pipe, but really they needed something better,” he said. “When people contacted me on Facebook about this new plan, I got involved.”
The city had a little bit of a design already — Ayerst and others in the community added their input and the rendering released reflects those tweaks. Now the plan will have to go through the proper channels — the parks committee, bidding and ultimately the city commission.
“Our outlook is this will give a home to a good strong skating community,” Ayerst said. “This could give us the ability to bring outside skaters here into the community which could bring more visitors to the city.”
Ayerst continued, “I think this design, for the size that we're working with, is perfect for every level of skater, whether you've never stood on a board before, to intermediate to people at my level.”
Blanton said getting input from people like Ayerst is important for a project like this.
“I used to go to that skatepark when I was kid, so I know there needs to be improvements to it,” he said. “I like that we're getting input from people who will use it and that we're collaborating with people who will make it a great place to skate.”
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins said the improvements to the skate park were a “no-brainer” when the commission was putting together the parks budget. He said the commission has received calls for an update, from seasoned skateboarders like Ayerst to kids puttering around the neighborhoods.
“Our goal is to make Ashland the best city to live, work and play and reinvesting into our spaces is one way we can accomplish that goal,” Perkins said.
Perkins credited Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs with pushing hard for the update.
Spriggs said she was on the commission when the present skate park was erected, but has heard complaints over the years about the obstacles being unsafe. In order to get the safest, most fun experience for skateboarders, Spriggs said she wanted to include them in the process.
“I don't know anything about skateboarding, so I had to lean hard on the experts who do,” she said. “I really wanted them included because this is a daredevil sport and people can get hurt. But if we give them equipment that allow them to do their tricks in a safe way, that's a win.”
The surrounding area doesn't have many options for skateboarders, aside from a few abandoned parking lots. Spriggs said having skateboarders come in from around the area could garner more visitors in Ashland.
“This will be a one-of-a-kind park for this area, so it's just another thing for people to come to Ashland for,” she said. “That's a good thing with what we're trying to do for tourism.”
