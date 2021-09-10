Sometimes your bread or muffin just needs a little extra something. That's where these spreads might come in handy.
SWEETENED CREAM CHEESE SPREAD
from dvo.com
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1⁄4 cup confectioners sugar
1⁄4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Blend all ingredients together in small bowl with spatula.
PEANUT BUTTER CREAM CHEESE SPREAD
8 ounces cream cheese
3 tablespoons peanut butter
2 teaspoons sugar
1 to 2 teaspoons milk if needed
Place cream cheese, peanut butter and sugar in a mixer. Beat until fluffy. Add milk if needed to reach desired consistency.
CARAMEL APPLE CREAM CHEESE SPREAD
from allrecipes.com
8 ounces cream cheese
1⁄2 cup (or more) caramel sauce (homemade or store-bought)
1⁄2 cup (or more) toffee bits
sliced apples, pears, pretzels for serving (at least 4-5 apples)
Place cream cheese on a serving dish. If you'd like, shape into a round and indent in the center to hold more caramel. Pour as much caramel sauce as you want evenly over cream cheese. Sprinkle with a generous helping of toffee bits. Serve with sliced apples, pears, or pretzels.