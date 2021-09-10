Spread

Caramel Apple Cream Cheese Spread

Sometimes your bread or muffin just needs a little extra something. That's where these spreads might come in handy.

SWEETENED CREAM CHEESE SPREAD

from dvo.com

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1⁄4 cup confectioners sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Blend all ingredients together in small bowl with spatula.

PEANUT BUTTER CREAM CHEESE SPREAD

8 ounces cream cheese

3 tablespoons peanut butter

2 teaspoons sugar

1 to 2 teaspoons milk if needed

Place cream cheese, peanut butter and sugar in a mixer. Beat until fluffy. Add milk if needed to reach desired consistency.

CARAMEL APPLE CREAM CHEESE SPREAD

from allrecipes.com

8 ounces cream cheese

1⁄2 cup (or more) caramel sauce (homemade or store-bought)

1⁄2 cup (or more) toffee bits

sliced apples, pears, pretzels for serving (at least 4-5 apples)

Place cream cheese on a serving dish. If you'd like, shape into a round and indent in the center to hold more caramel. Pour as much caramel sauce as you want evenly over cream cheese. Sprinkle with a generous helping of toffee bits. Serve with sliced apples, pears, or pretzels.

