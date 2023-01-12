ASHLAND Spencer Nichols was a star on three wheels on Thursday morning at Ashland Middle School.
The Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club presented the 12-year-old with an Amtryke — a safe, adaptive tricycle — in the middle school gym before Nichols made his rounds on the basketball court, garnering a round of applause from students filling the bleachers.
This is the sixth Amtryke Kiwanis has gifted to area students from Boyd County, Fairview and Ashland.
“We started this project about four years ago,” said Kevin Smith, of the Kiwanis Club. “We started raising money and having fundraisers, and having the money put into our Amtryke account.”
Before his second lap, Nichols clapped for a few seconds and resumed pedaling.
“He’s a great kid,” said Cristi Bush, physical therapist assistant. “He’s become really social now that he is in middle school. He’s non-verbal but he communicates with us very well. We know when he’s happy and sad and excited.”
“Excited” fit as a description on Thursday as he smiled and enjoyed his new adventure.
Physical therapist Kristy Dyer and Bush have been with Nichols since was in preschool. He will turn 13 in March.
Dyer said while the bike/trike hybrid is Nichols’ to take with him come this summer, it will be shared by special needs students throughout the rest of this school year.
“His parents (Jimmy and Rachel Nichols) have been wonderful about sharing it with all the kids,” Bush said.
Foundation For The Tri-State helped Kiwanis launch this project.
Kiwanis partnered with National AMBUCS, Inc., to make this happen. AMBUCS started in 1922 and is dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities.
Each machine costs about $1,200.
“We really appreciate that the Kiwanis funds them,” Dyer said.
“We’re already ordering our next one so we will keep this tradition going,” Smith told the school.
