ASHLAND The acronym FRYSC stands for “family resource and youth service centers,” but since the COVID-19 pandemic put its chokehold on the economy, more Kentucky families than ever are finding out it really stands for “help.”
With more families needing services, the centers want to spread the word that they are poised to provide assistance, or at least guidance to resources in the community.
The centers are being recognized next week, Feb. 8-12, which is being designated FRYSC week, and state lawmakers are crafting legislation to make the second Wednesday of every February FRYSC Day.
Centers all over Kentucky are blanketing their community with posters, logos and social media posts to raise awareness of services offered.
Every Kentucky public school where at least 20% of students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals qualify for one of the centers, which provide a wide range of services and resources, from a pencil to take to class to help with paying utility bills.
“The biggest thing is that many people think we’re just here so if a student needs a pencil or something they can get one here, but we do so much more,” said Brittany Brown, coordinator of the center at Ashland Blazer High School. That is more important than ever now, because of pandemic-fueled needs.
“We’ve had 100% increased demand. We’ve had people that never came in before who need help with housing, utilities and food,” Brown said.
Pandemic stress has fueled another spike in need — for mental health services, and that is another area where the centers can help, by referring children and adults to Pathways, ReGroup and other agencies, she said.
Coordinators at Blazer and centers at other Ashland schools are asking teachers, students and parents to post testimonials on social media, and coordinators will show them to lawmakers, Brown said.
Centers in Greenup County are planning their own campaign, Wurtland FRYSC coordinator Amy Shaffer said. “People who have kids in school know all about us, but those without children in school might not,” she said.
Getting the word out will alert not only those in need but others who want to help out. “We find there are people who want to help out by donating clothing or sometimes money,” she said. Also, center staffers are in touch with other social service agencies and know their needs and can direct potential donors to the appropriate recipient.
Centers are in frequent need of new underwear and socks, gently used clothing, coats and shoes and hygiene products, she said.
Her center saw a spike in requests for assistance during the holiday season, many of them from first-time families, she said.
Wednesday also will be FRYSC Day in Ashland, Mayor Matt Perkins said. “Our resource centers provide great services to families and children. ... I’m proud of the work they do and I know our city is proud of the work they do,” said Perkins.
The centers are a product of the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990. They were established to remove barriers to educational success.
Family resource centers serve preschool and elementary children with before- and after-school care, family training, family literacy, health services and referrals, according to the Family Resource Youth Services Coalition of Kentucky.
Youth service centers serve middle- and high-school children with referrals to health and social services, career help, summer and part-time job help, substance abuse help. and family mental health help, according to the coalition.