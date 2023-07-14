KENOVA A local 21-year-old entrepreneur stumbled upon his newest business venture in the same way many have unlocked a secret passion in this day and age: YouTube.
Five years ago, Gaylen Cisco, a former varsity basketball player at Boyd County, started practicing on his younger brother with a beard trimmer after stumbling upon videos of haircutting on the online video platform.
From then on, he was hooked.
As word traveled through his friend group, Cisco said he began to perfect his craft on his friends, and their friends and then their friends.
Cisco said he knew he didn't want to experience a traditional college setting after graduating in 2020, and instead pursued his side hustle and attended Tri-State Barber College in Ashland.
Upon completing the program in about nine months, Cisco started working at Knuckle Heads in Boyd County and saved up enough to open his own shop.
Cisco said there really aren't many, if any, barber shops in the Kenova/Catlettsburg area so he capitalized on the opportunity to build a client base — already somewhat established through his former years of practice.
Located on the main drag at 1525 Chestnut Street in Kenova, Cisco stood inside a spot that's served as a barber shop for three generations.
Mounted TVs played the latest sports reels and local sports jerseys adorned the walls as Cisco stood in the center of his pride and joy.
Cisco said the project was a complete gut job, from the insulation to the crowded floor plan — it was all ripped out to make space for three barber stations, the chairs modern and brand new but paying homage to the traditional and classic.
Cisco said the place hadn't had a facelift since the 1930s.
The flooring was replaced by utilizing the old basketball court from the Ceredo-Kenova War Memorial Community Center, Cisco said, adding that it's a talking point for some of his clients, as they played ball on it decades ago.
Makeshift bleacher seating is settled against the wall, replicating stadium seating and adding to the sports fanatic atmosphere.
While previously quick on the court, Cisco said he is willing to put time into his clients, offering straight razor services where others may not to get people in and out faster.
"I'm hard-working and I'm willing to stay late to fit everyone in," Cisco said.
A big fan of Marshall sports teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cisco said he enjoys meeting new clients and having good conversations, whether about sports or about history in Ceredo-Kenova.
The barber shop's normal operating hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact the shop at (304) 617-1736.
(606) 326-2652 |