The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission voted Monday to accept regulations for sports betting, with a target date for September.
Revolutionary Racing, the holder of the last horse racing license issued in the commonwealth, said it intends on pursuing a sports betting lounge at its new facility, Sandy's Gaming, at the old KYOVA Mall.
"We appreciate the support Gov. (Andy) Beshear and the Kentucky Legislature have shown for sports wagering and look forward to offering fans a high-quality lounge to place wagers and watch games with friends. We hope to announce our partners in eastern Kentucky’s only sportsbook very soon," a spokesman wrote in an email statement.
Kentuckians will be able to place bets in-person at licensed facilities on Sept. 7 and via mobile apps beginning Sept. 28.
On Sept. 7, the NFL will be kicking off its season (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions) , followed three days later by UFC 292 held in Australia. The following month, sports enthusiasts will see the start of the NBA and the NHL seasons, as well as the MLB World Series.
With Kentucky becoming the 37th jurisdiction to legalize sports betting back in March, the commission voted for both emergency and ordinary regulations. Emergency regulation means it would take effect immediately, while ordinary regulations will still undergo a public comment period.
Sports betting licenses will be available for up to nine operators in the state — the existing horse track license holders — which can employ up to three service providers apiece. Other licenses will be created for those working within the industry, as well as for software used.
Sports wagering windows will be available at physical tracks, as well as at off-track betting facilities operating under a track and simulcast facilities.
Prior to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing for states to decide to permit sports betting, only Nevada permitted the practice. Since the ruling, sports betting has exploded across the nation, with neighboring West Virginia becoming the fifth to adopt it, followed by Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.
Missouri is the only state bordering Kentucky that has not legalized sports betting — a bill passed its lower chamber in 2023, but died in the state senate.
According to a KHRC lawyer, the regulations were crafted out of three decades worth of national and international regulations on how to responsibly and safely run a sportsbook.
"There are provisions in the regulation which will address problem gambling, so Kentuckians can gamble safely in a responsible manner," the lawyer said at meeting.
KHRC officials said the commission is prepared for the onslaught of applications for licenses, stating it is hiring 14 people and Beshear — who has supported sports gambling in Kentucky — will make available any resources necessary for sports betting to go off without a hitch.
Among the positions will be auditors, investigators and compliance officers to make sure operators are playing by the rules, officials said.
