MOREHEAD Eastern Kentucky children will be having a ball soon.
Lots of them, actually.
The American Heart Association's Lexington chapter donated more than 200 new sports balls Thursday at Morehead State University's Baird Music Hall. They'll go to Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education), a London-based nonprofit that serves 32 eastern Kentucky counties — including Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Johnson, Lawrence, Menifee and Rowan.
Dale Morton, Operation UNITE's communication director, said the balls will be distributed in time for the new school year. They were gathered during the annual Central Kentucky Heart Ball "Bring a Ball to the Ball" gala earlier this year. (Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington were co-sponsors.)
Nancy Hale, Operation UNITE's chief executive officer, said many of the balls will go to 58 eastern Kentucky schools in the federal AmeriCorps program.
“And we also talk to them about the importance of physical activity and making your heart healthy,” Hale said.
AHA Communication Impact Director Mike Turner said his agency has donate nearly 2,000 balls over the last five years.
“Brand new sports balls,” Turner said. “All different kinds — basketballs, footballs. We've had schools in the community that have helped support this and collected sports balls.”
Thursday was the next-to-last day of Camp UNITE, for children who've completed sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
“Essentially, it's week full of activities that we can show these young people that there's many opportunities to have fun, to get involved, to look up to mentors, work as teams, build self-confidence through art, through sporting activities,” Morton said. “ … The whole synergy of the week is built around showing them there are people they can trust, that there are opportunities to do things that you may not have thought about.”
Before the donation ceremony, about 100 children and their high school- and college-age counselors whooped, hollered and sang along with Carl Varney, Operation UNITE's youth program manager.
“You're my brother, you're my sister, you're my friend!” Varney and the others sang.
For Hale, Operation UNITE is personal.
Before it started, the Rockcastle County native thought she and husband John were the only two parents who had a child who struggled with addiction. Only after the first meeting several years ago did she realize parents in Pike, Harlan and Whitley counties were living through the same ordeal.
“You have a family in Operation UNITE,” Nancy Hale said. “ … You are not alone. That's critical; that's critical for mental health, that's critical for anyone.”