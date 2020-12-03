CATLETTSBURG A Catlettsburg man driving 102 mph on Winchester Avenue told police he was “going to clean up the city,” according to an arrest citation.
The allegedly blitzed would-be Batman told an officer that “all the dope would be at the bus station today” early Wednesday before nearly buying the farm when he cut off a semi-truck and almost slammed into a car in the 1700 block of Greenup Avenue, the citation states.
At around 5 a.m. Wednesday, an Ashland officer on patrol in the 3900 block of Winchester spotted a Dodge truck careening west, registering 102 on the cop’s radar, according to the citation. Moments later, the driver — 34-year-old Brandon K. Samons — rolled up on another officer, rolled down the window and told the patrolman to get up with his supervisor because drugs were coming to the bus station, court records show.
He then sped off onto Greenup Avenue, where another officer saw him pass and hit the lights, records show. The officer saw Samons cut off the semi and nearly collide with it in the 1800 block of Greenup, then almost strike another car a block down, records show.
Samons stopped in the 1600 block of Greenup Avenue and appeared to be high, the citation shows. Police reported Samons had rapid speech, was acting erratic and had dilated pupils — all symptoms of a stimulant high.
When asked to walk nine paces to and fro, Samons walked 22 steps forward and 25 steps back, according to police.
Upon his arrest, police reported finding a bag of weed on the suspect.
Samons was taken in on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-offense DUI, possession of marijuana and a burned-out headlight. As of Wednesday, Samons appeared to make bail, according to the Boyd County Detention Center website.
If you or a loved one is suffering a substance abuse issue, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a free, confidential 24-hour helpline that provides referrals to treatment providers and support groups in the area.
The National Help Line can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.
