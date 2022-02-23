CANNONSBURG More details have emerged in the tax incentives pitched Feb. 7 during an information session at the Boyd County Fiscal Court.
The two incentives — a Tax Increment Financing District at Camp Landing and a PILOT tax agreement on a piece of old Addington property under plans for redevelopment as a retail space — were pitched by Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and attorney Jim Parsons earlier this month.
While Parsons mainly explained the overall concepts behind each incentive package, the details on the each specific agreement were scant at the time.
Chaney was more than happy to furnish the proposed agreements and a draft ordinance to The Daily Independent shortly after the meeting — last week, he sat down with the paper to discuss the agreements, while Parsons spoke over the phone.
TIF
As described earlier this month, a TIF works by capturing the revenues of a development site by setting a tax rate for the first year, then subtracting the increased tax revenues as the value of the property and payroll increases within the district. A percentage of that subtracted revenue (the increment) is then reimbursed to the developer once a year.
Chaney said the idea of “TIF’ing” Camp Landing was in his mind early on in the development stages — he said TIFs and Pilot Taxes were already on his radar when he ran for office back in 2018.
“When I took office, I made it very clear when I was campaigning that we were going to incentivize the market place like never before,” Chaney said. “Whether it’s through payroll, through TIF, through revenue bonds … I knew from the time that we started the Camp Landing project that I wanted to pursue it. Because it was a such a major investment in our community, I wanted to make sure we could help in any way possible to make it a success.”
Owner Jason Camp said since the TIF idea was brought up, there’s been a lot of misinformation surrounding it — he called for critics to keep an open mind.
“I think people who may not be for it just don’t really understand what it is,” he said. “This is a reimbursement for a portion of the tax bill. This property will still be generating more revenue for schools and first responders than it ever has before.”
Added Camp: “This is a rebate for developing the land. It’s an incentive to improve the land.”
The proposed TIF at Camp Landing would be for a 30-year period with a $10 million cap on the amount of revenues captured by the agreement. The percentage of the increment available to Camp is 80%, per the agreement.
According to the agreement, Camp’s assessment of the property would be pegged at $6 million (his portion after selling the county the Sears building and a portion of the parking lot). Three taxes are applicable for the TIF — the county property and payroll tax, the library district and the extension service.
School and fire district taxes would not be on the table, per the state law.
Right now, the county property tax would be at $10,190, per the agreement. Chaney said that’s the floor for the incentive. No matter what, according to Chaney, Camp must pay that tax rate to the county. However, as the value of the property increases due to development, that’s where the TIF comes in.
“He’s got to spend the money to get the money,” Chaney said. “If it doubles to $12 million, then it would be $20,000 total for the tax bill for the county. He can only figure $10,000 — 80% of that is $8,000. Then that requires the approval of the fiscal court to do anything with that money. It can only be spent on certain things on the property.”
Such as capital improvements — which for property value, the agreement estimates it to increase by $56 million. Chaney said that number is the “10, 15 years down the road” and includes anticipated private sector developments such as a distillery, a hotel and things like that.
The county-owned portions — which Parsons said is exempt from property tax — will not count towards the assessed property value.
However, all payroll tax would be applicable to the increment, according to Parsons. That’s estimated at $21 million — again, those are projections based on all the plans coming to fruition at Camp Landing.
While Chaney said Feb. 7 that the TIF will not be tied in with a bond — some TIFs are used to pay off a bond — the agreement does have language in it mentioning a bond.
Parsons, the author of the agreement, said that’s standard language he uses in TIF agreements throughout the state. He said on occasion he has written TIFs without a bond component, however he likes to have that in in order to give a city or a county options.
Chaney said he wanted to leave the option for a bond in the TIF agreement, for future fiscal courts to decide upon. While he doesn’t want to tie a future court’s hands, Chaney said he’s adamant the county will not seek to finance a bond with the TIF.
“For as long as I’m sitting in this chair, I have at this time no intention of pursuing a bond,” Chaney said. “We already pursued our bond. We pursued it to get the project up and running. And the rest of what we spend our bond money on will self-generate the amount of revenue we need to continue that operation. So no, I don’t see any portion of this where I would.
Another caveat to the TIF District is if Camp were to sell his portion, the fiscal court could decide whether or not to continue the district, Chaney and Parsons noted.
Pilot Tax
The old Addington up for development is owned by BCG Land LLC, a holder of many properties from the late Larry Addington. BCG Land is listed in SEC records as a subsidiary of Universal Guaranty Life, a creditor of Addington’s during his bankruptcy proceedings in the early 2010s. Whether Universal Guaranty Life received the properties through the bankruptcy is unclear in the court records.
The Pilot Tax agreement is similar to the TIF in that that there is a floor as well — Parsons described it as a tax incentive tool used much longer in Kentucky than the TIF.
Under the agreement, the current assessed value of the Cannonsburg property would be $555,500 — that will act as the floor for the agreement. As the land is developed, the agreement would allow for the developer to pay 20% to the local tax districts (fire, county, library, extension etc) and 50% of the tax to the school districts, in addition to what’s paid on the floor.
Like the TIF, that too will be done on a 30-year term, during which the county will hold the deed to the property. While the agreement is in effect, the county will lease the property back to the developer.
While holding the title, the county will also act as a conduit for an Industrial Revenue Bond — according to Parsons, no matter what happens, the county itself is not on the hook for the bond.
“It’s very unusual for a bankruptcy , but if there was one the debt is not the debt of the county’s,” Parsons said. “It’s the debt of the project. In that case, technically the real estate is part of the project, it could be sold and it could be foreclosed upon just like any other debt. In that case, the county is not at risk. In that case, the property would be fully subject to taxation.”
If the property is sold, the county no longer holds the title and the Pilot agreement is no longer in effect, according to Parsons. However, under certain circumstances the agreement could transfer over by allowing the lease to remain in effect, according to Parsons.
“I’m not saying that doesn’t happen, because it does,” Parsons said. “That would be depending on how the deal is structured.”
