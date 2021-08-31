CATLETTSBURG A public discussion about the Boyd County Fiscal Court’s talks to undertake the building of the Cedar Knoll Sportsplex spiraled into a cacophony of accusations, posturing and a bit of lawyering.
The root of the airing of dirty laundry began with the Aug. 21 article in The Daily Independent “County in talks on takeover of Camp Landing Sportsplex,” which discussed the proposal of the county to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to the tune of $4.3 million to pay for the project, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
At the time of July 16 announcement, the source of the funding of the sports complex was unknown.
Prefacing the discussion, Chaney said, “there are reasons why we wait for things to go public … we always want to have our ducks in a row.”
Chaney said the article was written on the best facts that could be found at the time, but said there was information and miscommunication he needed to clear up. Chaney reiterated that while he has always been committed to transparency, and then went on to ask each commissioner who called the paper to tell the news staff about the plan.
One by one, Commissioners Keith Watts and Randy Stapleton said “no.” When it came to Commissioner Larry Brown’s turn, he deferred to his attorney, Jeffery Scott.
“There is a time and a place for this type of questioning, but it does not promote the discussion on the issue at hand,” Scott said. “I am not aware of Commissioner Brown telling the paper anything.”
Chaney said he thought the question was “mighty relevant” to the sports complex question, then went to say that having an attorney answer the question pretty much answered the question for him.
However, on Aug. 5, The Cannonsburg Citizen — a Facebook page operated by citizen journalist Charlie Shelton — published an article detailing the sports complex, in which Chaney stated the county would be undertaking the project 16 days prior to the Aug. 21 story in The Daily Independent.
Chaney is quoted as stating at the time, “The sports complex will not be built with a mixture of public and private money. It will be built with public money. If that ever changes, it will be outside the scope of the original project. We have the money right now.”
In that article, it was reported the sports complex was going to be built with $5 million from the recently passed $11 million bond, according to Chaney.
When asked about this after the meeting, Chaney said, “it is what is.”
During the meeting, Chaney called for unity, stating that “it isn’t about politics.” Chaney went on to state a publicly funded sports complex would be publicly owned. He began dissecting the article, stating that Brown (who said in the Aug. 21 story that he was kept in the dark) had been informed several weeks prior to the news breaking. Chaney said he told Brown following a trip to St. Louis to check out the pricing and manufacturing of an air dome.
Brown denied that version of events, saying he was aware of the trip but was “never informed we’d fund it (the sports complex).”
“I found out about it from another commissioner,” he said. “I was under the impression this was to be privately funded.”
“You’ve been under another impression since Jan. 7, 2019,” Chaney replied.
“What do you mean by that?” Brown asked, but Chaney continued on.
Chaney explained that other jurisdictions have undertaken similar projects, including Tazewell, Virginia, pointing that out as a fault in the Aug. 20 report. At the time, Googling for other projects using the term ARPA was conducted but Tazewell was not found. The Daily Independent has since searched using the term ARP — not ARPA — and managed to find the projects mentioned by the Judge-Executive.
Chaney then stated he did not intend to use the $4.3 million paid out in the first installment of the ARPA funds (the next will be paid in 2022), but $2.5 million. When pressed by a reporter during the public comment section of the meeting how that plan changed — and having his statement read back to him from a transcript from the interview — Chaney said he was caught off-guard and nothing was set in stone.
Chaney also said the use of ARPA monies was never presented as way to sweeten the deal for the project, either.
Other intended uses from this round of the ARPA funds will be for waterline improvements on Addington Road, reimbursement for PPE at emergency services, the fire districts and in the sheriff’s office.
“To paint the picture that we’re putting our eggs into one really big basket is incorrect,” he said. “We’re putting a lot of our eggs into a basket.”
Chaney himself was the one who said on Aug. 20 the plan was to use the entire first payment on the project.
Brown said he supports a sports complex, but he wants it to be privately funded. He said money could be shifted to do roadwork, and the COVID funds — which specifically cannot be used for roadways — can be used to fill gaps in the budget. He proposed sewer lines, water lines and help for small businesses in order to attract large industries.
“We can spend this money appropriately and give a much-needed shot in the arm to people who are hurting,” Brown said. “Let’s let private investors build this.”
Chaney retorted that quality-of-life issues are the best way to attract businesses, stating that a focus on tourism would cause more jobs to follow.
Watts said when his daughter was in travel softball, he would go through $1,500 in a weekend traveling to various towns and cities that had sports complexes.
“People will come here and spend money,” Watts said.
Brown agreed, but added that he did not believe the complex should be built with tax dollars.
Chaney, a fan of small government and free markets, said the “government has its niche here.”
“It’s a massive investment in our community,” he said.
Chaney then went on to say he’s always been transparent, bringing up the Armco Park ropes course project.
Kenny Messer, who was taking the lead on that project, disagreed.
“You know what you did,” Messer said.
During open comments, Candy Messer took the podium and read a prepared statement, asking for no interruption by the politicians.
“I want the full floor,” Candy Messer said.
Her statement basically laid out a scenario of backroom deals on the part of the fiscal court, accusing them of nepotism, abuse of power and catering toward businessmen rather than the people. She then went on to state the court pulled the plug on the ropes course project after she and her husband jumped on the fiscal court over how it handled an issue with the landfill.
After delivering the statement, Chaney began to reply, but the Messers walked out. Later, Chaney said the project was “deemed a liability and needed engineering to make sure safety was top priority.” He also noted a Westwood grant with which the Messers were involved is still pending approval.
Steve Cole, who is employed by Ashland as the City Engineer, showed up to the meeting in his capacity as a private citizen who lives near the project site. Cole asked how it would be managed and what the operational costs would be on the sports complex.
Chaney said he didn’t have any clear answers on it, but figured they’d use 1099s — sub-contractors — to staff it so the county didn’t have pay into retirement.
“We’re still two months away from when we wanted to announce this,” Chaney said.
Cole then asked, “The issue of this meeting isn’t about the sports complex, it’s about the article then? Will there be another meeting?”
Chaney promised there would be another public meeting before a decision was made.
Stapleton, typically quiet during most court hearings, chimed in a few times, to say that a sports complex could serve more than a sports purpose, but for concerts and other large-scale events. He also categorically denied any meetings behind closed doors.
“We do not meet behind closed doors as a group,” Stapleton said. “We do meet individually with the Judge, but not as a group. The only time we do that is in executive session.”
Speaking as a private citizen, Scott interjected at the end of the meeting, stating he thought the best idea would be to exhaust all options for the funds by gathering various stakeholders in the community to identify their needs.
“I don’t think we need to limit ourselves just to this,” Scott said. “I think sending out some letters and getting some responses would be real due diligence.”
Cedar Knoll-area resident William Chapman came to ask a few questions — mainly, who owns Camp Landing?
Jason Camp, the judge replied.
